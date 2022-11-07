Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Consulting Steve Nash For Advice After Nets' Dismissal

The Charlotte Hornets haven't been making a lot of noise this season after an offseason that saw them make a big coaching change. James Borrego was dismissed while veteran head coach Steve Clifford was brought in. Clifford made the Nikola Vucevic-Evan Fournier Orlando Magic a regular in the playoffs, even though success in the post-season was limited.

Clifford was expected to take the Hornets from the play-in to the playoffs, but those hopes have been dashed with the team being forced to part ways with Miles Bridges and All-Star guard LaMelo Ball suffering an injury during preseason. 

The 3-7 Hornets need to keep their season feasible for when Ball returns to the court but currently are losing the race in the competitive Eastern Conference. As a result, Clifford has looked toward recently-fired Nets' head coach Steve Nash to come spend some time with the team.

"I talked to him that night for a while and I've invited him to come down here and spend a few days with us and kind of watch and give us his thoughts on things here... Nobody handles issues better than he does, so we talked on the phone for a while and five minutes into the conversation, he's asking me about our injuries. And that's just how he is."

Nash reigniting his coaching career on the Hornets as an assistant may be extremely exciting given LaMelo Ball's potential. However, is that the best fit for Nash?

Where Should Steve Nash Go Next?

The Hornets are obviously going to be linked to Nash after what Clifford had to say and it's an interesting fit. It's a rebuilding team with a star point guard, so Nash gets to learn how to develop players with his skill set while also helping them execute on the court.

Other options for Nash could be 2 teams that he has played for before n the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. The Mavs lost a lead assistant in Igor Kokoskov to Nash's staff in Brooklyn. Nash could learn aplenty from a peer like Jason Kidd, who has gone down the exact same route as him by failing as a head coach before becoming an assistant and working his way back to being a head coach. If coaching LaMelo would be exciting, coaching Luka Doncic would be sensational for Nash. 

The Mavs allow Nash to stay on a competitive team, but the Phoenix Suns would do the same. The Suns are further along in their rebuild than the Mavs and have a very intelligent veteran point guard in Chris Paul, someone Nash could work with very well. In addition, the Suns would love to have a team legend like Nash come back and hopefully be an assistant on a championship-winning team in the next year or so.

