Chiney Ogwumike Says Luka Doncic Isn't A Selfish Player After Game-Winning Pass Against The Nuggets

Luka Doncic is emerging as one of the biggest stars in the league and arguably the best player right now. While there are very valid arguments to be had between Luka, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum for MVP this season, Luka has a worse supporting cast around him and is overachieving with them.

On a rough scoring night against the Denver Nuggets, Luka put on a playmaking clinic to ensure that he was getting teammates like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith open shots. They converted a bunch of them, including DFS making a game-winning 3, which Luka created with a behind-the-back pass after being doubled by the Nuggets.

Chiney Oguwimke broke down the final play of that game and emphasized that Luka shouldn't be criticized for his usage rate because he trusts his teammates to take a game-winner. Just like he trusted Finney-Smith to seal the win against Denver.

"What helped Dallas win the game last night was not his scoring, but his passing... Beautiful behind-the-back dime by Luka and by the time he made that pass, Luka forced a 3-on-2. What this shows is that Luka will not only take the big shots but he's also willing to trust in his teammates by baiting other defences, beautiful behind-the-back dime, and then win the game."

Luka's teammates have been making their shots consistently over the last 3-game stretch that has seen the Mavs win all their games. But is the success sustainable without the Mavs making a move?

Is Luka Doncic Going To Trust His Teammates More Often?

Mavs fans have been worried about Luka wanting to leave when the team was on a 4-game losing streak last month. The inability of Luka's teammates to hit shots put a massive load on him, as he was putting up monster stat lines in losses and then being blamed for it as well. Luka is one of the most willing passers in the NBA when he has a genuine second star that can lead them to success.

Luka trusted Jalen Brunson throughout the playoffs and last night trusted DFS to make the game-winner. We've seen Luka pass buzzer-beaters to Spencer Dinwiddie against Brooklyn and Boston last season as well. Doncic does what's best for the team and the Nuggets' win is a shining example of that.

