NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"

Luka Doncic's reassurance to fans about his future with the Dallas Mavericks hasn't really been convincing, not for the fandom at least.

The 23-year-old has played a massive role in propelling the Mavericks so far this season. At the time of writing, he averages 34.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 8.1 assists as the side is on a 9-8 run.

Speaking to WFAA, the Slovenian was candid about the sport, and his future with the franchise, and stressed his contract to fans. Except, the latter wasn't optimistic about the team's chances, despite Doncic's best efforts.

3 years before he leverages a trade.

Literally counting down the days.

Sounds like they’ve got five years to win a championship

“Rich Paul said 5 years isnt 5 years if I sign with him”

roster construction has been atrocious so far

Honestly this is what I prefer from a star player. Commit 100% to the time you've already signed on for, make no promises beyond that.

I was so spoiled by Dirk, but if we can’t build something around Luka within the next 5 seasons, I won’t blame him at all for leaving.

If we can't get something going within the next 5 seasons, I WANT him to leave for a more competitive franchise. He's too good to not have a ring because of bad management on the Mavs' part. I don't want him to end up like 2010s Dirk where he was taking pay cuts to try and snag a star player & run it back after 2011.

Let's be real if the Mavs don't win a Title. It's more than likely it's cause, the Mavs failed Luka and not the other way around.

I really feel like it’s a good answer. I can’t imagine him leaving if the new FO can put assets around him in 1-2 seasons when a lot of guys come off the books. If the mavs flop and suck, I don’t blame him for leaving.

The fact that the Mavs are fringe contenders with such a limited roster speaks to how good Luka will make another team when he definitely leaves in five years

He hasn’t said anything that sounds like this before. Hope this lights a fire under our FO’s ass. He’s a generational talent and wants to win. He’s doing his part by consistently being a top 5 player, now it’s time for the front office to go fishing and help build a team around him that can win! And at the end of the day it’s a job, if you’re the best you want to others around to help you move forward, not feel like you’re pulling all the weight.

Doncic has taken the league by storm with his scintillating playmaking and audacious shot-making since 2018, and by the looks of his current form, he's made a case for himself as an MVP contender.

Luka Doncic Has A Message For Dallas Mavericks Fans

Luka Doncic has maintained that he wants to win a title with the Mavericks, but the lack of perfectly complementing teammates has seen the fans speculate about whether he would switch jerseys in the days to come.

According to WFAA, the Slovenian reiterated that he intends to honor his contract and give it his best to ensure the Mavericks win their second NBA title.

"I don't think they have to worry about it right now. Like, I got, what, 5 years left here? So, I don't think they should be worried about it."

It goes without saying that another superstar on the Mavericks side would greatly benefit Doncic as it would reduce the load off his back while also making Dallas bona fide title contenders. At the moment, they are primed to make the postseason, but anything beyond would mean bringing some firepower to aid their young star.

