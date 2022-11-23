Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team

Luka Doncic has taken the NBA by storm, since 2018, proving doubters wrong and signing his name as one of the premiere talents in the league, as well as the potential face of the competition. The Slovenian player has become a pretty big deal for the Dallas Mavericks and is expected to lead them to the promised land soon. 

Knowing how great Luka is and how the Mavs struggle to attract stars, fans and analysts have always wondered if it's a matter of time before he gets tired of fighting alone in Dallas and tries his luck somewhere else. 

This has been a common thing around the league since players tend to get away from bad situations and try to find a different place to thrive. Some think Luka could follow this path, although he has stated over and over that he wants to stay on the Mavs for as long as possible. 

Moreover, he recently sent a big message to those fans who think he could leave the team, putting water on that fire, making it clear that he intends to at least honor his contract, which kicked in this season, and see what he can achieve with the Mavericks. 

"I don't think they have to worry about it right now. Like, I got, what, 5 years left here? So, I don't think they should be worried about it." 

Luka's future has become a looming question for the Mavericks, but the player has made it clear that he wants to stay with the franchise for a long time. Dirk Nowitzki did it, and he got his prize in 2011, winning a memorable NBA championship and beating huge rivals on the way. 

It would be better for Luka if he gets paired up with another star, but right now, they seem to be fine. They have a 9-7 record now, with Luka playing at a great level. The Mavs are considered a contender this season, but winning a championship looks hard for them right now. 

By Orlando Silva

