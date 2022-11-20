Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

Zach LaVine is far from being in a great place in his career at the moment. The Chicago Bulls have started the season 6-10 and are struggling to get wins. Lonzo Ball's injury issues have been a lot worse than initially expected, and LaVine isn't playing at the level he was expected to, especially after he signed a massive new deal with the Bulls. 

Things are looking bleak in Chicago, so much so that analysts have suggested that the Bulls perhaps join the tanking in hopes of securing Victor Wembanyama. They have too much talent to tank, though. The likes of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Alex Caruso are still very capable of turning around the season. However, there is one team that could use another All-Star, and they have now been linked with a potential trade for LaVine. 

NBA Writer Proposes A Trade That Would See Zach LaVine Pair Up With Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is as good as they come when we're talking about NBA superstars. He has started the season on fire, recently beating Magic Johnson to become the 2nd fastest player in NBA history to reach 50 triple-doubles. But despite his prowess, it's safe to say that his roster is lacking another serious piece, and Zach LaVine may just end up being the answer for the Mavericks. Dalton Trigg of Dallas Basketball suggested an offer and then also explained why LaVine would be such a good fit. 

“If the opportunity to trade for LaVine did present itself, the Mavs should be all over it, as LaVine is arguably the perfect co-star to add next to [Luka] Doncic. LaVine is comfortable handling the ball, but he is also capable of playing off-ball as well, as he shoots 38.3% on catch-and-shoot 3s.”

Mavs receive: Zach LaVine

Bulls receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick and pick-swaps in 2026 and 2028

LaVine would be the second star to Doncic in this scenario and nearly the most perfect one considering his ability to score well while still playing off the ball. The suggested trade might be too expensive for the Mavs, but the price for an All-Star like LaVine would likely be steep. With the Mavericks already having whiffed on a second star for Luka in Kristaps Porzingis, they would do well to assess all their options before making a big move, even if it is for a proven baller like Zach LaVine. 

