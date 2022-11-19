Zach LaVine Takes Shot At Billy Donovan For Benching Him In Crunch Time Loss To Magic: "He's Got To Live With It."

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls have recently lost to the Orlando Magic, in a disappointing loss where they lost to a lesser team in the fourth quarter. Notably, Zach LaVine was benched by coach Billy Donovan for the last four minutes of the game. Obviously, that is surprising since Zach LaVine is considered the second-best player on the Bulls.

After the game, Zach LaVine spoke out on Billy Donovan's decision to sit him out during clutch time. He seemed to take a shot at the coach, claiming that Donovan has to "live" with the decision while adding he does not agree with getting benched.

“That’s Billy’s decision. He’s got to live with it. Do I agree with it? No. I think I can go out there and still be me even if I miss some shots... he has to stand on it.”

Zach LaVine was 1-14 against the Orlando Magic, with 0-5 from the 3PT range. It is easy to see why Billy Donovan decided to bench the All-Star, but at the same time, one generally wants the best and most talented players on the team in late-game situations. Zach LaVine has shown that he can be clutch in the past as well.

There's no doubt that Zach LaVine has good reasons to disagree with Billy Donovan, as the best players always want to be on the court. Perhaps Zach LaVine can use this as motivation for the future and show Billy Donovan why it was wrong to bench him in a tight game.

Zach LaVine Could Leave The Bulls For The Lakers In A Trade

Previously, it was suggested that Zach LaVine could end up making his way to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade in the future. It was noted that LaVine has said "he wanted to play in L.A." in the past.

“But the one thing I’ve said, if they were to make a deal, would be to send him back to Chicago for another Klutch guy, Zach LaVine,” a Western Conference GM told Deveney. “Davis is from Chicago, he would like to play there. LaVine played at UCLA and has said he want to play in L.A. I think that is the only deal that would sort of satisfy all parties. Because, look, the Lakers wanted AD to be the guy who took over the franchise after LeBron, and it is obvious he is not the guy to do that. Maybe LaVine can be?”

It remains to be seen if the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers will end up making this trade in the future. This could definitely have benefits for both teams, and perhaps Zach LaVine can be the sort of player that can help LeBron James win a championship at this stage of his career.

Hopefully, we see Zach LaVine bounce back from this poor shooting performance and lead the Chicago Bulls back to the playoffs. He will likely do better in the Bulls' next game against the Boston Celtics, and we'll see if the team can get a win there.

