NBA Analyst Says The Chicago Bulls Might Consider Tanking For Victor Wembanyama

The Chicago Bulls had built a pretty strong team last season after making some moves, and they were rewarded with a playoff berth. The team re-signed Zach LaVine over the offseason, and with DeMar DeRozan not expected to slow down at any point, the Bulls must have been hoping to build on a promising campaign the last time around.

But that has been far from the case, the team has started the season a very poor 6-10. The Bulls find themselves far from being in contention for a playoff place, although the season is still quite young. There are many more regular-season games to be played, but even if they find form and make it to the playoffs, it's hard to see them causing problems for any of the more talented teams in the East. As such, there are a few options that present themselves to the Bulls.

Kevin O'Connor Suggests The Chicago Bulls Might Want To Tank For Victor Wembanyama

There's a huge prize at stake for which team wins the draft lottery this year. Victor Wembanyama has proven to be such a skilled talent at a young age, teams are tanking as hard as they can to land the big man. And even the second pick will result in a similarly promising player in Scoot Henderson. With this being considered, NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer has suggested that the Bulls could consider looking at securing a high draft pick as an option.

“Chicago seems like a team stuck in the middle,” asserts Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. "And right now the franchise is tied for the eighth-best draft lottery odds. The Bulls should consider zagging and joining the Lose-O-Rama for Wembanyama.

“With Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, and Coby White, the Bulls have some promising young talent but no one who can steer the future of the franchise,” O’Connor argues. “Moving veterans could restock their draft assets, add more youth, and give them a better chance to land a center who happens to be generational.”

Generational might be too light a word even for Wembanyama, although there is always the risk that he doesn't pan out even if they do get him. The Bulls have a middling team at the minute, and most people know that the middle of the pack is the worst place to be in the NBA. One way or another, it's something that the franchise must be thinking about a little after their start.

