Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises Since 2018

Luka Doncic is one of the brightest young stars in the game and he's already making the Dallas Mavericks contenders by virtue of being on the team. Doncic has been doing everything for the Mavs, as indicated by his usage rate in the last 2 seasons. Giving Luka a heavy workload has helped the Mavs become Western Conference Finalists, while Doncic has set records.

Since getting drafted, Doncic has recorded 50 triple-doubles in his career. In under 5 years, Luka has gotten more triple-doubles than 28 other franchises, being only behind the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have had Nikola Jokic put up all 63 of their triple-doubles, so Luka is competing with the greatest in the game.

Doncic's 50 triple-doubles also make him 10th all-time on the triple-double list. He could feasibly surpass Larry Bird in 9th place this season.

How Far Will 'Luka Ball' Take The Dallas Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks are the most challenging and easiest team to game-plan against in the NBA. They're challenging because Luka Doncic can dissect defensive schemes designed to stop him and make sure that nothing works. We have seen that repeatedly this season, especially in Mavericks games against the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers

On the other hand, the Mavs seem to not be able to win when Luka can't step up. They lost to the Denver Nuggets last night as Doncic had a poor game, and the Mavericks blew yet another fourth-quarter lead. Jason Kidd's decisions have definitely cost the Mavs in stretches sometimes, but a lot of this can go back to the summer when the team chose to let Jalen Brunson walk and not sign Goran Dragic. 

Dallas's over-reliance on Luka has paid off, but he may soon feel the pressure to leave unless the team gives him a squad worth contending with. The Mavs have already gone to the Western Conference Finals without an elite supporting cast around Doncic last season. The question is, how much longer will the team rely on Luka to bring them forward and get him some help?

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
