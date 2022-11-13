Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"

Luka Donic's fourth career 40-point triple-double did more than just cement his case for MVP. It was his way of shutting down critics after his mini-slump following a hot streak.

The 23-year-old lit up the American Airlines Center with a 42-point explosion that included 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Mavericks edged the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112.

Doncic's last two games saw him notch up 24 and 22 points against the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards. The Mavericks lost both games as whispers of a slump and burnout did the rounds on social media. However, the resounding comeback had Twitter lauding the guard again.

The win puts the Mavericks 7-5 and sixth in the West. Much of their wins have been spearheaded by Doncic  (who dismissed the stats that were outlined to him) amid the chatter of fatigue and usage rate.

CJ McCollum Believes Luka Doncic Is A Serious MVP Contender

New Orleans Pelicans superstar believes Luka Doncic is one of the prime contenders to be the MVP this season. 

While he does face stiff competition from the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell who have been instrumental for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, he's been a consistent scorer for Dallas.

Speaking on 'The CJ McCollum show,' he felt the Slovenian made a strong case for MVP after lighting up the season so far.

"He's showed that he is a serious contender for MVP, and he's single-handedly moving games for the Dallas Mavericks."

He also added:

"He's the type of player that you can't give him the same type of coverage the entire game because he's gonna figure it out eventually. "He is a unique cover because he's like 6'8. So, he's too tall for most point guards, too tall for most shooting guards. And if he's not too tall he's too heavy. Too quick for the four fives but still weighs the same amount."

The Mavericks will hope that Doncic continues to churn out solid performances as the season progresses. While head coach Jason Kidd has been vocal about his guard's run so far, it remains to be seen how they fare on the days Doncic has an off day. They play the Los Angeles Clippers next.

