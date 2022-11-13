Skip to main content

Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN

Stephen A. Smith has been the face of ESPN for a while now, he is the most recognizable talking head on the network. SAS works like a maniac, is quick to offer up his opinions on everything going on in the NBA, and is probably a little underpaid like he seems to think he is. But despite all the things he works hard for and has achieved, he also gets criticized from time to time for his biases and his over-the-top takes related to the NBA. 

A lot of the taunts thrown at him are related to the fact that he never played professionally. Smith wasn't a very good player as a youngster, which rankles the stars of the game when he criticizes them. And while not very many people say anything about it to him, his colleague at ESPN Malika Andrews recently took a shot at him on the air. 

In a panel with him JJ Redick, and Jalen Rose, she shared the averages of three players' final seasons in college. And the question was to guess those players. It turned out to be the three panelists, and Stephen A. had a laughable 1.5 average. Needless to say, fans in the replies were loving it. 

NBA Fans Had Hilarious Reactions To Malika Andrews Trolling Stephen A. Smith

As entertaining as the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless are, their firebrand styles make it so that when it's their turn to get trolled, people participate happily. Jalen Rose destroyed Skip Bayless with his averages in a segment back in the day which fans still use to mess with Bayless. And their reactions here were similar. 

"Lmfao SAS had his Water Pistol Pete moment."

"How you play 1 game and average 1.5 points?"

"SAS, can take a joke but that was forced."

"That man average 1.5."

"Crazy how much smack he talk with a statline like that."

"Bro I better not see this guy wildin for a month after this."

"That was a violation."

"Lmao you can see how much Malika loved that."

"Jalen Rose knew instantly, man."

"This is just hilarious dude."

His journalistic and entertainment skills have nothing to do with his basketball averages, Stephen A. is a star in his job. But for someone that is often calling out players that are at the top of their game, this type of humbling is to be expected every once in a while. 

