Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"

Luka Doncic has started the season on fire, he now holds second place for the longest 30-point streak to start an NBA season behind Wilt Chamberlain's 23. He has made himself one of the firm frontrunners for the MVP and leads the league in scoring. His last two games have downed his averages a bit, he and his team have both struggled, but Doncic isn't one to stay down for too long.

One of the most amazing things about Luka's game is his ability to get absurd numbers and put up incredible stats. He is a volume scorer, an elite rebounder, and an even better passer. Doncic's offensive game is a system within itself, and while it does run out of steam at times, he has shown that it can be a winning strategy for the Mavericks to ride on the shoulders of his superstardom.

Stats have been Luka's friends in the league so far, but there are also some unflattering ones. His usage rate is a stick often used to discredit him, his detractors claim that Doncic doesn't play winning team basketball. But whether it is negative or positive, it seems Luka is a little tired of hearing about them at all.

Luka Doncic's Hilarious Take On Statistics In The Modern NBA

NBA fans are obsessed with the numbers, advanced statistics and weird situational ones are all the rage online. And Luka Doncic called it out in his typical dry manner, joking about it in his press conference after another loss for the team.

"I don’t watch the statistics because nowadays you guys have statistics for everything — whoever drinks one espresso before the game and scores five points gets the record. So, I don't really follow it, but I'm sure we're gonna talk about it."

The question in this case was about his usage rate, which remains the highest in the league. While Luka does hold the ball a lot, the way the Mavericks are constructed makes it the optimal way for the team to function. Doncic is a willing passer and always has been, it's clear that these narratives don't sit right with him.

This is the curse of being a dominant player though, winning brings all the credit but losing also brings all of the blame. The Mavericks and Luka need to find ways to give him some more time off the ball, but until then, the statistics in that aspect of the game will remain unflattering for the Slovenian phenom.

