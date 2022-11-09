Skip to main content

NBA Fans Can't Decide Who Is The MVP Between Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Fans Can't Decide Who Is The MVP Between Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 2022-23 NBA season has been an incredibly exciting one through the first 3 weeks of the campaign. Most teams have played about 10 games and patterns of which teams are competitive and which teams are not have started forming. The same goes for players, as some players look to have improved over the summer while others have fallen a step behind.

The race for the 2022-23 MVP is going to be a fierce one, with a league full of stars hungry to dethrone 2-time winner Nikola Jokic this season. From the early goings of the season, 2 strong contenders have already emerged for this season in Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA fans are having a tough time picking between the two as the frontrunner for this season's award.

Luka Doncic is currently averaging 36 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.9 steals for the 6-3 Dallas Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals for the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks. 

Who Is In The Drivers Seat Of The 2022-23 MVP Race?

Doncic is on the second-longest 30-point streak to open an NBA season, having crossed 30 in each of his 9 games this season. He is also entirely responsible for the Mavs success so far, with all 3 of the team's losses being extremely close. His level of play has been sensational and could lead to a historic statistical season with his high usage rate.

The Bucks may have more weapons around Giannis, but he has been the perfect star to start the season. His effort and excellence on both ends of the ball are scary, as Giannis is also leading the race for DPOY so far this season. The Bucks have the best record in the NBA and Giannis' 2-way excellence to minimize the loss of Khris Middleton has fueled this team's success.

Giannis has an edge on Luka so far this season due to the massive disparity in their defensive performance. Despite how dominant Doncic has been offensively, it doesn't compare to what Giannis does as a defender. It's a long season and both players are bound to have good games and bad games that keep us picking one or the other until the season is over. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Can't Decide Who Is The MVP Between Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

NBA Fans Can't Decide Who Is The MVP Between Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

By Divij Kulkarni
Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Disagree On Whether The Nets Should Hire Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Disagree On Whether The Nets Should Hire Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Reveals His 5 Best NBA Players
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals His 5 Best NBA Players

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Reveals Tracy McGrady Didn't Want To Play With Him: "It Really Hurt Me That T-Mac Said That"
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Reveals Tracy McGrady Didn't Want To Play With Him: "It Really Hurt Me That T-Mac Said That"

By Divij Kulkarni
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team
NBA Media

Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Explains His Altercation With Anthony Davis Last Season
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Explains His Altercation With Anthony Davis Last Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Intentionally Benched Kobe Bryant And Didn't Allow Him To Break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Record
NBA Media

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Intentionally Benched Kobe Bryant And Didn't Allow Him To Break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Record

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Terrible Start To The Season: "Man's Averaging Triple Singles"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Terrible Start To The Season: "Man's Averaging Triple Singles"

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Trade Their Future First-Round Picks For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Trade Their Future First-Round Picks For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA News: Mexico City Could Have The Next Expansion Team
NBA Media

NBA News: Mexico City Could Have The Next Expansion Team

By Gautam Varier
Warriors GM Bob Myers Is Confident That Jordan Poole Can Turn Things Around After A Slow Start To The Season
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Is Confident That Jordan Poole Can Turn Things Around After A Slow Start To The Season

By Gautam Varier
John Salley Reveals His Starting 5 Of Former Teammates: “Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, and Dennis Rodman.”
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals His Starting 5 Of Former Teammates: “Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, And Dennis Rodman.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Explains The Shocking Reason Why LeBron James Will Never Pass Karem Abdul-Jabbar As The All-Time Leading Scorer

By Nico Martinez