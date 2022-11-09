NBA Fans Can't Decide Who Is The MVP Between Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Fadeaway World

The 2022-23 NBA season has been an incredibly exciting one through the first 3 weeks of the campaign. Most teams have played about 10 games and patterns of which teams are competitive and which teams are not have started forming. The same goes for players, as some players look to have improved over the summer while others have fallen a step behind.

The race for the 2022-23 MVP is going to be a fierce one, with a league full of stars hungry to dethrone 2-time winner Nikola Jokic this season. From the early goings of the season, 2 strong contenders have already emerged for this season in Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA fans are having a tough time picking between the two as the frontrunner for this season's award.

Luka Doncic is currently averaging 36 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.9 steals for the 6-3 Dallas Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals for the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks.

Who Is In The Drivers Seat Of The 2022-23 MVP Race?

Doncic is on the second-longest 30-point streak to open an NBA season, having crossed 30 in each of his 9 games this season. He is also entirely responsible for the Mavs success so far, with all 3 of the team's losses being extremely close. His level of play has been sensational and could lead to a historic statistical season with his high usage rate.

The Bucks may have more weapons around Giannis, but he has been the perfect star to start the season. His effort and excellence on both ends of the ball are scary, as Giannis is also leading the race for DPOY so far this season. The Bucks have the best record in the NBA and Giannis' 2-way excellence to minimize the loss of Khris Middleton has fueled this team's success.

Giannis has an edge on Luka so far this season due to the massive disparity in their defensive performance. Despite how dominant Doncic has been offensively, it doesn't compare to what Giannis does as a defender. It's a long season and both players are bound to have good games and bad games that keep us picking one or the other until the season is over.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.