LeBron James Declines To Comment On Chris Paul Being Sent Home By Clippers

LeBron James shuts down questions about Chris Paul’s abrupt Clippers exit.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James had little interest in fueling speculation after news broke that the Los Angeles Clippers sent Chris Paul home, effectively ending a surprising and awkward chapter in the veteran guard’s career. When asked if he had spoken to Paul following the decision, LeBron James gave a short answer:

“No, I haven’t.”

When pressed on whether the move surprised him, LeBron shut the door completely:

“It’s not for me to comment on, to be honest. It’s not none of my business.”

The response stood out as it was firm. These two legends are not peers. They are long time firends and have been linked with each other for years. Paul is Bronny James‘ godfather. LeBron and Paul have won two Olympic gold medals together, and they have a well-known Banana Boat circle with Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

You could have expected LeBron James to offer support or soften the blow, but instead chose to distance himself.

The timing of the comments also matters. This came right after the Los Angeles Lakers were beaten decisively by the Clippers in a 103-88 loss. It was a night where LeBron had to carry the Lakers alone, as he has done for years. He turned back the clock with a vintage performance, finishing with 36 points, four rebounds, and three assists, shooting 15 of 28 from the field and 3 of 7 from deep.

At nearly 41 years old, it was another reminder that he can still reach back when the situation demands it, even if the result does not follow.

Paul’s exit from the Clippers stunned many around the league. His exit also revealed several issues inside the Clippers locker room. Paul reportedly tried to bring the team together by hosting a Halloween party, but it was attended by only three teammates. He came across as someone who was trying to push culture on a group that was not ready to accept it.

Paul is the franchise’s all-time leader in points and assists, and he signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the team while openly stating this would be his final NBA season. In 16 appearances this season, he averaged 14.3 minutes, 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Speculation will not stop. With Paul will be a free agent soon, or he could be traded, and the Lakers are short on healthy guards, some will naturally connect the dots. Paul is no longer the player he once was, yet his feel for the game remains. Even so, James made it clear he was not entertaining that discussion publicly, at least not yet.

Sometimes the loudest message is the one not expanded on. LeBron did not defend the Clippers. He did not criticize them either. He drew a line and stayed on his side of it. In a league driven by reactions and quotes, that restraint said plenty.

Vishwesha Kumar
