Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball

Luka Doncic is currently one of the best players in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks superstar only seems to be getting better with each season. For the 2022-23 NBA season, Luka is currently leading the league in scoring and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Despite Luka Doncic playing at an elite level, the Dallas Mavericks are still struggling to win games. However, for a change, the Mavs won against the Golden State Warriors in their most recent matchup. It took a 41-point triple-double from Doncic to carry the team to victory.

Following that amazing performance from Luka, head coach Jason Kidd joked about getting bored of seeing Doncic record 40-point triple-doubles with ease.

Charles Barkley Wants Luka Doncic To Add Another Skill To His Game

For most, Doncic already has a phenomenal skill set, and there's hardly anything that they'd want to change about the same. But former NBA superstar and current analyst Charles Barkley wants Doncic to add a certain skill to his arsenal.

"He's got to learn to play without the ball. Me and Shaq have been saying this. They can't win. Like, he's a great player but he's going to have to learn to play without the ball, give it up more. He's got Powell and those other guys just waiting on him to do everything. Those guys want to see what Luka's going to do. But y'all in the NBA too, y'all can play. They're never going to win a championship right now the way they play because it's all Luka, all the time."

It's true that playing without the ball is extremely important for a player to reach the player to the next level. Most would have noticed that in the game of Stephen Curry. His off-ball movement is amazing and always keeps the opponents on their toes.

Hopefully, Doncic can add that to his game in the future as well. Otherwise, as Barkley said, the Mavericks may never win an NBA Championship with Doncic as their primary superstar.

