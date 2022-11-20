Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors built arguably the most stacked superteam of all time when they added Kevin Durant to their roster in 2016. The former MVP joined a team that had gone 73-9 but lost in the NBA Finals, and the results were very predictable. Golden State went on to comfortably win the next two championships, and Durant was Finals MVP both times.

It was a surprise when he left for the Brooklyn Nets, although many understood that he wanted to win without his superstar teammates in Golden State. But things with the Nets didn't quite go as planned, and KD ended up requesting a trade earlier this year after just one playoff series win in 3 seasons. And when the rumors were at their peak, a lot of people thought that Golden State could make the move for Durant.

Brooklyn wants a huge haul to trade Durant and while GSW has both the young assets and some of the draft picks to do such a deal, fans didn't quite seem to want it in the summer. Their tune might have changed following the team's start. They are 7-9 and struggling to win consistently. This is what has made some think that fans might now be more accepting of a Durant move.

Chris Mullin Claims Warriors Fans Would Love A Kevin Durant Return

Chris Mullin has had a few things to say about his former team this year, with him explaining that there is no need to overreact to the start. And he has now gone one step beyond that, suggesting that a Kevin Durant return would be a welcome situation for fans of the Warriors. Stephen Curry also considered wanting it to happen when it was first rumored, but Mullin has now doubled down on the idea.

"I think they'd throw a parade when he got here."

The Golden State Warriors have committed to their youth products, but it doesn't seem like those are panning out as they may have wanted them to. Their core is getting old, and the window to win won't stay open too long, something Steve Kerr is also aware of. A Durant trade may not be the best idea for the future, but reforming their dominant superteam could give both Durant and Golden State the chance to seriously add to their tally of NBA championships.

