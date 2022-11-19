Warriors Legend Chris Mullin Defends The Team Despite Their Poor Start

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

The Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks on Friday night and improved to a 7-9 record to start the season. Every win they can get is much-needed at the moment, with Golden State genuinely struggling to start their title defense. Questions have been asked of their young core as well as their veteran players, with Stephen Curry the only Warriors player that cannot be blamed for their current predicament.

Klay Thompson's form is a huge concern. He has been shooting drastically low percentages compared to the rest of his career. However, the sharpshooter can still be expected to bounce back, he suggested that it's merely a matter of needing some time following his multiple devastating injuries and subsequent time spent out of action on the basketball court.



And the larger concerns have been voiced by other analysts and fans, with many suggesting that the Warriors cannot replicate their success this season. But they often perform best when people doubt them. And one of the Warriors legends still doesn't think the situation is quite that dire yet.

Chris Mullin Speaks Up In Support Of The Warriors After Their Losing Start To The Season

Chris Mullin is a franchise legend, someone that many look up to as one of the greatest Warriors ever. And while this current generation of the team is the most successful in franchise history, the essence of being a Warrior has stayed similar to what it was when Mullin was around. And he has suggested that perhaps there is no need to overreact to results this early in the season (via Heavy).

“It’s the first 15 games of the season. Sometimes we make it a little more complicated than it really is,” Mullin said.

“I think what you said, Klay [Thompson] starts making some shots, all of a sudden it’s not as much talk about him recovering. Because, I, quite frankly, thought what he did last year was way more challenging than what he’s going through now. And he handled that pretty well. So I’m really not overly concerned about that.

“And then it’s just, acclimating the young guys. On paper, they’re the perfect fit to mesh with the older players. [James] Wiseman, [Moses] Moody and [Jonathan] Kuminga, long, athletic, explosive athletes. It just hasn’t happened yet. But I do believe it will.”

The Warriors have it in them to be one of the streakiest teams in the league. When people think they are dead and buried, they come out firing and prove everyone wrong. It might finally be over this time, but Mullin's words could prove just as true, and the Warriors could yet win it all this season.

