Skip to main content

Warriors Legend Chris Mullin Defends The Team Despite Their Poor Start

Warriors Legend Chris Mullin Defends The Team Despite Their Poor Start

The Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks on Friday night and improved to a 7-9 record to start the season. Every win they can get is much-needed at the moment, with Golden State genuinely struggling to start their title defense. Questions have been asked of their young core as well as their veteran players, with Stephen Curry the only Warriors player that cannot be blamed for their current predicament. 

Klay Thompson's form is a huge concern. He has been shooting drastically low percentages compared to the rest of his career. However, the sharpshooter can still be expected to bounce back, he suggested that it's merely a matter of needing some time following his multiple devastating injuries and subsequent time spent out of action on the basketball court. 

And the larger concerns have been voiced by other analysts and fans, with many suggesting that the Warriors cannot replicate their success this season. But they often perform best when people doubt them. And one of the Warriors legends still doesn't think the situation is quite that dire yet. 

Chris Mullin Speaks Up In Support Of The Warriors After Their Losing Start To The Season

Chris Mullin is a franchise legend, someone that many look up to as one of the greatest Warriors ever. And while this current generation of the team is the most successful in franchise history, the essence of being a Warrior has stayed similar to what it was when Mullin was around. And he has suggested that perhaps there is no need to overreact to results this early in the season (via Heavy). 

“It’s the first 15 games of the season. Sometimes we make it a little more complicated than it really is,” Mullin said.

“I think what you said, Klay [Thompson] starts making some shots, all of a sudden it’s not as much talk about him recovering. Because, I, quite frankly, thought what he did last year was way more challenging than what he’s going through now. And he handled that pretty well. So I’m really not overly concerned about that.

“And then it’s just, acclimating the young guys. On paper, they’re the perfect fit to mesh with the older players. [James] Wiseman, [Moses] Moody and [Jonathan] Kuminga, long, athletic, explosive athletes. It just hasn’t happened yet. But I do believe it will.”

The Warriors have it in them to be one of the streakiest teams in the league. When people think they are dead and buried, they come out firing and prove everyone wrong. It might finally be over this time, but Mullin's words could prove just as true, and the Warriors could yet win it all this season. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update. 

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Conley
NBA Media

Mike Conley Admits He Didn't See The Jazz's Hot Start Coming: "I Didn’t Think It Would Be This Right Away..."

By Nico Martinez
All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA Trade Rumors

All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Eddie Bitar
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers

By Nick Mac
Evan Fournier Voices Frustrations For Being Out Of Knicks' Rotation
NBA Media

Evan Fournier Voices Frustrations For Being Out Of Knicks' Rotation

By Orlando Silva
The 10 Most Disappointing NBA Teams Of All Time
NBA

The 10 Most Disappointing NBA Teams Of All Time

By Addam Goldman
The All-Time Playoffs Leading Scorers For Every NBA Team: Michael Jordan Scored The Most Points For One Franchise
NBA

The All-Time Playoffs Leading Scorers For Every NBA Team: Michael Jordan Scored The Most Points For One Franchise

By Eddie Bitar
10 NBA Stars Who Have Beaten The Most 50-Win Teams In Playoffs History
NBA

10 NBA Stars Who Have Beaten The Most 50-Win Teams In Playoffs History

By Junfeng Li
NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Could Make Shocking U-Turn On Russell Westbrook's Future
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Make Shocking U-Turn On Russell Westbrook's Future

By Orlando Silva
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team
NBA

The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team

By Eddie Bitar
The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac
The Top 10 Biggest MVP Snubs In NBA History
NBA

The Top 10 Biggest MVP Snubs In NBA History

By Nick Mac
The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2000s
NBA

The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2000s

By Nick Mac
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1

By Nick Mac
The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million
NBA Media

The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million

By Aikansh Chaudhary