Klay Thompson Fires Back At Critics, Says He Deserves More Credit For Battling Through His Injuries

The Golden State Warriors aren't at their best to start the new season, and a large part of that is players underperforming more than a lot of people expected them to. Klay Thompson has been a large part of the team's incredible success in the past decade, but his injuries have robbed him of a lot of time and some ability. Klay has struggled to start the season, averaging just 14 points per game on career-low averages.

Charles Barkley suggested earlier in the season that Klay is not the same player he was after age and injuries. Thompson took this comment to heart, responding to it. He wasn't the only one either, even Stephen Curry called Barkley out in the aftermath. Whatever the situation may be, Thompson has earned the right to take some time to get back to his best, and he recently spoke again about how all this makes him feel.

Klay Thompson Spoke About Dealing With Criticism And Returning To His Best

Thompson had two major injuries, even one of which is often enough to derail the careers of players. But it seems he feels a little like the critics aren't acknowledging everything he already has achieved in the game either. Speaking to Bleacher Report, Klay addressed how he is dealing with it all, before going on to say that he does not doubt that he will return to form soon.

“Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s--t,” Thompson told B/R. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do.

"You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I'm well on my way there.

“I have no doubt in my mind I’ll get back to form,” Thompson told B/R. “I was there last year. I was right there. We won a championship. And I have no doubt we’ll get back there. The proof is in the pudding. But there’s one more thing I’ll say: You can’t take away the hardware.”

The Warriors don't have too much time on their hands either, the season needs to be salvaged before it gets any worse. That they have the personnel to do it is not in doubt, but the performances need to pick up soon. And for the sake of all NBA fans, the hope will be that they get to witness prime Klay once again as well.

