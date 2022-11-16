Skip to main content

Steve Kerr's Honest Take On The End Of Golden State Warriors Dynasty

The Golden State Warriors are apparently getting back on track after a terrible start to the season. The Dubs were expected to start the season the same way they ended the last one: dominating the competition. However, things went South very quickly and the Warriors shocked the world, and not for the best reasons. 

They are just starting a new season in the NBA, hoping to add another championship to the cabinets. Yet, that seemed like a very unlikely possibility, even though their core remains together after catching a new title. They have young players that can take over, but so far, that hasn't happened. 

Many people have started talking about the ending of this dynasty, which has gone on since 2014. The Warriors have been the most consistent team in the league for a while now, but time flies and we fly with it, and the Dubs aren't the exception to this rule. 

Steve Kerr recently talked about the possible ending of this dynasty and how things have changed for him and the team over the years. He admits that it's hard to keep all these figures together for so long, but eventually, father time will catch up to them. 

Via ESPN

"This is my ninth year," Kerr explains. "If you look at the core -- Steph, Klay, Draymond, Andre -- those guys have been together for basically a decade. That doesn't happen in sports.

"But when you have a backcourt like these two guys who are just so potent and explosive, but also just so naturally humble and respectful to everyone around them, that allows for an organization to get through the rough patches.

"But it can only last so long. We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year, maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."

Kerr knows what it's like to be part of a dynasty. He played for the Chicago Bulls in the 90s and went through tough times too. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and co. have stated before that they aren't ready to pass the torch, but seeing how competitive the West is this season, many can think the Warriors aren't coming back to that good level. 

Still, you can never write this team off. The more you overlook them, the bigger the motivation, and that's something nobody in the league wants. 

