Warriors Fans Love This Hilarious Idea To Get Jordan Poole To Average 100 Points Per Game

Jordan Poole got a massive new contract extension in the offseason after breaking out as an elite scorer in the league last season. The Golden State Warriors man is expected to become the next big thing for the franchise, but so far this season, he's not been on it. In the first 13 games of the campaign, Poole scored 20 or more points on just 4 occasions and scored in single digits three times. 

It seems he finally broke out of his slump in their latest game against the San Antonio Spurs, with Poole putting up a monster game. He scored 36 points on 65% shooting from the field and 50% from three-point range, a truly dominant performance. And the hope is that JP will be able to build on that and go to the next level. But as far as Warriors fans are concerned, there is a more surefire way to get him to play well. 

Fans Loved This Idea Of Jordan Poole Playing Alongside Pretty Women, Suggested He Would Average 100 Points Per Game

There is a trend on social media of sharing gender-swapped photos of people using some software. And fans quickly found that when they do that to their favorite NBA players, the results are often quite beautiful. So a fan on Reddit shared a photo of a starting 5 that would help Poole average 100 points per game, and it's hilarious. All his teammates look like really pretty women, and Warriors fans had a lot to say about it. 

"Draymona Green don’t f**k around in the weight room."

"Andrea Wiggins looks high maintenance."

"Stephanie Curry, Stephen Curry, it don't matter to me. They're sexy as f**k either way."

"Jordan Poole ignoring Steve Kerr, then keeps setting ball screens for Stephanie Curry."

"We gettin another rings this season bois."

"Jordan Poole would win 3 MVPs."

"This meme is never getting old, is it?"

"Does anyone remember how this baddies joke started?"

"The idea is ingenious, if you ask me."

"Yeah, Poole would rn the league."

"Jordan Poole does love himself some baddies."

Jordan Poole has been at the receiving end of the joke regarding his play improving when pretty women are watching for a while now. All fun and games aside though, the Warriors need to hope that his newfound form is here to stay. they can't turn all their players into really attractive women, after all. 

