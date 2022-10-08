Damian Lillard Gets Real On The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole Altercation: "If Two Grown Men Are Having Words, And One Pushes The Other, You’ve Got To Assume That Something Might Happen..."

Credit: Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

With just days to go before the start of the NBA season, Draymond Green has pushed himself to the front and center of the media limelight.

After a report, and later a video, came out detailing his attack against Jordan Poole in practice this week, Draymond's name has been in all the networks, as analysts from all over the country debate and discuss the conduct that has jeopardized his future with the team.

Blazers Star Damian Lillard Becomes The Latest To Speak Out On Golden State Drama

Among the most recent voices to join the conversation is Portland point guard, Damian Lillard. During a conversation with reporters, Dame dropped a few truth bombs as he gave his perspective on the situation.

(via Sean Highkin):

“It’s unfortunate. when you spend as much time with your teammates as we do, you want it to be positive and you want it to be respectful. But I’d be lying if I said there hasn’t been a lot of heated moments that I’ve seen in my career. I’m sure it happens in every locker room. You never wish to see that. I think what happens behind closed doors should stay that way,” Lillard said. “It should be handled correctly, but it should stay behind closed doors. So I thought the fact that video came out is wrong.”



“On the altercation itself, as wrong as it was, I think if you’re a boxing fan, in boxing, they say you’ve got to protect yourself at all times. I think Draymond, who I know pretty well, probably walked away from that situation saying, ‘I probably shouldn’t have done that to my teammate.’ And Jordan Poole’s probably walking away thinking, ‘When I push somebody, I should know that something may come back. That’s it. It’s an unfortunate situation.”



“I think it’s become a thing in the NBA where it’s like, ‘Ain’t nobody gonna do nothing,'” Lillard said. “Everybody’s always quick to say that. So then when somebody does something, it’s the end of the world. Like I said, it’s unfortunate. But if two grown men are having words, and one pushes the other, you’ve got to assume that something might happen. That’s just how I saw it.”

It's no surprise that Lillard is sticking up for Dray here. As a long-time supporter and admirer of the veteran swingman, Lillard has long held a desire to suit up with Draymond one day.

The odds for such an outcome are still pretty slim, but one has to think the chances have improved in light of this current dilemma.

Either way, Damian is unphased by the incident, and perhaps we should all take it as a sign to let it go.