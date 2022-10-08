Skip to main content

Damian Lillard Gets Real On The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole Altercation: "If Two Grown Men Are Having Words, And One Pushes The Other, You’ve Got To Assume That Something Might Happen..."

Damian Lillard

With just days to go before the start of the NBA season, Draymond Green has pushed himself to the front and center of the media limelight.

After a report, and later a video, came out detailing his attack against Jordan Poole in practice this week, Draymond's name has been in all the networks, as analysts from all over the country debate and discuss the conduct that has jeopardized his future with the team.

Blazers Star Damian Lillard Becomes The Latest To Speak Out On Golden State Drama

Among the most recent voices to join the conversation is Portland point guard, Damian Lillard. During a conversation with reporters, Dame dropped a few truth bombs as he gave his perspective on the situation.

(via Sean Highkin):

“It’s unfortunate. when you spend as much time with your teammates as we do, you want it to be positive and you want it to be respectful. But I’d be lying if I said there hasn’t been a lot of heated moments that I’ve seen in my career. I’m sure it happens in every locker room. You never wish to see that. I think what happens behind closed doors should stay that way,” Lillard said. “It should be handled correctly, but it should stay behind closed doors. So I thought the fact that video came out is wrong.”

“On the altercation itself, as wrong as it was, I think if you’re a boxing fan, in boxing, they say you’ve got to protect yourself at all times. I think Draymond, who I know pretty well, probably walked away from that situation saying, ‘I probably shouldn’t have done that to my teammate.’ And Jordan Poole’s probably walking away thinking, ‘When I push somebody, I should know that something may come back. That’s it. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

“I think it’s become a thing in the NBA where it’s like, ‘Ain’t nobody gonna do nothing,'” Lillard said. “Everybody’s always quick to say that. So then when somebody does something, it’s the end of the world. Like I said, it’s unfortunate. But if two grown men are having words, and one pushes the other, you’ve got to assume that something might happen. That’s just how I saw it.”

It's no surprise that Lillard is sticking up for Dray here. As a long-time supporter and admirer of the veteran swingman, Lillard has long held a desire to suit up with Draymond one day.

The odds for such an outcome are still pretty slim, but one has to think the chances have improved in light of this current dilemma.

Either way, Damian is unphased by the incident, and perhaps we should all take it as a sign to let it go.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Rumors: League Executives Do Not Believe Ime Udoka Will Return As Head Coach Of The Celtics
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: League Executives Do Not Believe Ime Udoka Will Return As Head Coach Of The Celtics

By Gautam Varier
Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”

By Aditya Mohapatra
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."

By Gautam Varier
Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."

By Gautam Varier
Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."
NBA Media

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

By Aditya Mohapatra
Bill Simmons' Monster 3-Team Trade Idea Would Send Draymond Green To The Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Pacers, And Myles Turner To The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says A Monster 3-Team Trade That Would Send Draymond Green To The Lakers Is Not Inconceivable: "Everyone Says The Final Season With Kevin Durant Was A Profoundly Unhappy Season. I Don’t Think They Wanna Go Through That Again..."

By Nico Martinez
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
NBA Media

‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value

By Aditya Mohapatra
Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”
NBA Media

Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Didn't Like Him: "When People Say Kobe Don't Fuck With You Like That, I Just Laugh."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With Kobe Bryant: "When People Say 'Kobe Don't F**k With You Like That,' I Just Laugh..."

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole Altercation: "If Two Grown Men Are Having Words, And One Pushes The Other, You’ve Got To Assume That Something Might Happen..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says It's 'Bulls**t' That Punch Video Leaked: "When I'm Coaching Everyone Up, That Doesn't Leak..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

League Executives Reportedly Do Not Believe The Draymond Green Incident Will Breakup The Warriors Dynasty

By Nico Martinez