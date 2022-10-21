Skip to main content

De'Aaron Fox Says He Wants To Win In Sacramento: "If I Can Go To A Small Market, And Then Win, Those Are The Types Of Things That I Feel Like Are More Important To Me. It's Being Able To Bring Winning Back To The City."

The Sacramento Kings have been the laughingstock in the NBA for a while now. The Californians have tried and tried to return to their best moments, where they fought to get a spot in the Finals and a series of bad decisions from the referees ruined their chances to play in the biggest series of all. 

It hasn't been easy; they have the largest playoff drought in major American sports after the Seattle Mariners clinch a playoff berth, and it's time for the Kings to show that they're ready to be competitive again and bother the rest of the teams in the conference. 

De'Aaron Fox has been on the team for a while and now is convinced that it's time to step up and show what they're capable of. It won't be easy, but they have a talented duo that could create something good in Sacramento. 

Fox knows the job will be hard to carry out, but he's ready to carry the Kings on both ends of the ball. Mike Brown was hired to turn things around in Sacramento, and he and Fox appeared to be on the same page. 

Via The Athletic

But the prevailing theme of this Kings season is clear. Help Fox have the best two-way season of his career. Give him new help in the form of a teammate from Kentucky, Malik Monk, former Atlanta guard Kevin Huerter and promising rookie Keegan Murray. And if all goes according to plan, help validate Fox’s decision to stay loyal to a small market team that has been believing in him for so many years now.

“I’ve never been the type of person that wants a big market,” Fox said. “(So) if I can go to a small market, and then win, those are the types of things that I feel like are more important to me. It’s being able to bring winning back to the city. That is definitely my goal.”

Sacramento lost the first game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers. Now it's time to get that first win and start working on that playoff berth. There are at least 10 teams with playoff aspirations in the Western Conference, and the Kings will have to fight hard if they want to be one of the 8 teams competing to play in the Finals next year. 

