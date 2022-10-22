Skip to main content

Doc Rivers Admits That The Philadelphia 76ers Aren't Ready To Win After Suffer Third Consecutive Defeat: "We Got A Lot Of Work To Do"

The Philadelphia 76ers were considered one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference coming into the 2022-23 season. With a stacked roster with superstars like Joel Embiid and James Harden leading the way, the 76ers had added some pivotal role players in the offseason to strengthen the roster.

But it seems like the 76ers have not been up to the mark in the first three games of the season. After two close losses against some of the top teams in the East in Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the 76ers hosted the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Given that the Spurs are a pretty young squad, Philly was expected to be the dominant team against the young guns.

The 76ers, however, defied these expectations, suffering a defeat at the hands of the Spurs. Despite Joel Embiid scoring a game-high 40 points, the 76ers fell flat and San Antonio, led by Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, ultimately, won the game 114-105.

Doc Rivers Reacts To 76ers Awful Defeat Against The Spurs

The 76ers defeat to the Spurs was certainly unexpected. Given that the team is not even missing their starters, Philly is poised to be a great team in the East, but things simply haven't worked out.

Sixers coach recently reacted to his team's third consecutive loss in the NBA. Speaking of his team's disappointing form, Rivers acknowledged that the team still has a lot  of work to do ahead of a hectic season.

"We're not ready yet, honestly. We're just not. We're not ready to win yet. You can feel that. We got a lot of work to do."

"It was almost like we played these first two games hard, competed, and then felt like 'Okay, now we can win some games.' You still gotta go out and earn the game...You can't pick and choose when we're gonna show up right now, and that's what we're doing."

With superstars like Embiid and Harden on his side, turning a tide for the 76ers won't be a very big issue for Rivers and Co. But the question is, can the team finds it's mojo back or not.

