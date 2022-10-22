"Draymond Green Is The Dirtiest Player In The League", NBA Fan Shows The Video Where Green Almost Hurt Nikola Jokic

Skip to main content

The clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets saw a collision between Draymond Green and Nikola Jokic that almost put the latter out of commission.

The Nuggets eventually prevailed 128-123 with Jokic pouring 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, but the final minutes where Green fell on the Center’s right leg was as dangerous as it could get.

Recording the series of events was a fan who took to Twitter to post the video of the collision between the two players while calling Green the dirtiest player in the league. You can have a look at the clip below:

“Dirtiest player in the league by far”

There were enough videos of Green throwing himself on Jokic to get the ball. Still, it goes without saying that an injury, especially one that would have an entire person’s body weight on the leg with some forcer, could have ended Jokic’s season.

Jokic Says “He Didn’t Feel Anything", Green Immediately Checks Up On The Nuggets Big Man

In what came as a show of sportsmanship, Green immediately checked up on the center who later told the reporters in the aftermath of their win against the defending champions that he was fine.

Per BasketNews, Jokic ruled out any concerns of injury. The two-time MVP also added that he didn’t feel anything out of the ordinary.

“It probably looked scary, but I didn't feel anything."

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins starred for the Warriors, but it wasn’t enough to get them over the line. Curry picked up from where he left off against the Los Angeles Lakers, notching up 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Wiggins had 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Warriors host the Sacramento Kings next at home on Sunday (October 23), while the Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder in their next home fixture on Saturday (October 22).

