Draymond Green's Mother Defends Her Son After He Punched Jordan Poole: "That Wasn't A Sucker Punch. Dray Didn't Aggressively Go To Poole. His Hands Were Down."

Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole has become everyone's business. The video being leaked drew a lot more attention than was initially expected and the backlash from fans has been significant. In the video, it's clear that Green started the situation by getting in Poole's face, and then threw a proper punch at him after Poole pushed him away.

It's been a terrible look for the Warriors but Draymond in particular, and he has come out and apologized in public. While Poole's take on the matter is yet to come out, analysts have suggested via inside sources that Poole has not forgiven his teammate. And considering Green's history with hard fouls and his generally outspoken personality, fans have taken it upon themselves to call him out as much as they can.

Draymond has stepped away from the team for a while but explained that he expects to play for the Warriors on opening night. Many have suggested that his actions are egregious enough to leave him out for the night the Warriors are given their rings. And with the internet, it would be easy for Green to feel like he doesn't have any support right now, but that's not the case.

Draymond Green's Mother Mary Has Defended Her Son, Saying He Didn't Sucker Punch Jordan Poole

Draymond's mom, Mary Babers-Green, has repeatedly spoken on social media about topics relating to her son. She hilariously called him out for playing poorly at points during the team's Finals series against the Celtics earlier this year. And while she may not be above criticizing her son from time to time, she doesn't think that Draymond is clearly in the wrong in this situation.

Fan: "He really brought drama to the team for no reason yo. I'm tight."

Mary B: "They can get beyond this. Anything is fixable! Everything ain't always what you think you see!"

Fan: "Ma’am. With all due respect, I saw your son sucker punch his teammate w/ my own eyes on that clip. In my 37 years as a Warriors fan the worst thing for me was hearing Spree choked Coach Carlisimo and I saw no footage of that. And, we weren’t the reigning Champs. this sucks."

Mary B: "That wasn't a Sucker punch. Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!"

It's heartwarming to see that Draymond's mother is firmly in his corner and defending her son on social media. But this action might not be entirely defensible, and not many would buy that Draymond wasn't aggressive when he approached Jordan Poole. This story continues to develop, but the Warriors will be hoping it blows over sooner rather than later.