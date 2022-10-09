Skip to main content

Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."

Draymond Green has been at the center of a media storm for the last few days. The video of him punching Jordan Poole in practice coming out was a huge embarrassment for Green, with the entire NBA world discussing his mistake and dissecting it. Many called for Green to be dealt some disciplinary action as well, and even those that were focused on whoever leaked the video didn't support him. 

Amidst the chaos, Draymond ended up speaking to the press on Saturday evening, addressing them for the first time since news of the altercation became public. He acknowledged that he had made a mistake, explaining what led him to act in this way. The Warriors man also explained that he would be taking some time away from the team, which led to some interesting questions. 

Draymond Green Says He Expects To Start The Season On The Court For The Warriors

Though he is taking some time away from the team, there was no mention of a suspension or anything like that. Many thought that Draymond would be likely to miss many games after the season began, thanks to his actions, but the man himself doesn't think it will happen. He said in his press conference that while he doesn't know, he hopes and expects to play for the Warriors on October 18th. 

"Yeah, I expect to play. Now, will I play? That's a totally different story. That's something that we will continue to figure out as we move forward and just feel through what's right.

"Do I expect to play? I hope to play. It's the first real day as far as games go and things counting, that matters on our mission to go and repeat. So, yeah, I hope to. And yes, I do expect to.

"But in saying that, that's not something that's been decided. That's not something that's certain. That's something we will continue to work through over the days to come and just try to feel out what's best for our team because ultimately that's what matters the most."

There are many who feel not suspending Green for any games at all would be a bad look for the Warriors as an organization. While the Dubs have made it clear that they are dealing with the situation internally and are upset about it coming out the way it has, the repercussions for Draymond likely have to be worse. What the team decides remains to be seen. 

