Former Knick Reggie Bullock Shows Off His $10 Million Private Island And Mega Resort

Former NBA player Reggie Bullock spent 11 seasons in the league from 2013-14 to 2023-24 and decided to make quite a significant investment during that time. Bullock reportedly purchased an island in Belize for $2 million in 2022 and chose to name it after himself.

Bullock, who played for seven teams in the NBA, first unveiled the five-acre heart-shaped “Bullock Island” to the world in 2023. He had plans to build a resort for family and friends, and now, a couple of years later, he has nearly finished putting everything in place.

Through a collaboration with travel influencer William Mitchell, Bullock has given the world an inside look at his island. Mitchell had visited the area in the past, when the house was being built, and there was a basketball court near it. A lot has changed since then.

Bullock, who averaged 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in the NBA, revealed he had six villas constructed, along with the house. He has also put a bigger bar in place and added that a beach club is in the making. It all looks quite amazing.

The last time Mitchell visited, Bullock wasn’t sure about whether he’d live on his island or rent it out. The 34-year-old has made his decision now.

“So, the decision now that I really have for the home,” Bullock said. “I was just going to live in it, have it as a vacation home, but now I’m just going the resort way. Allowing people to rent out this home and have the other five villas, what six villas that I’ll have for people to be able to rent off.”

If any of you want to have a grand vacation in Belize, this might be the spot for it. The spacious house also has a pool and a hidden movie theatre area behind a bookshelf as well.

As for where Bullock got this idea from, he revealed his former New York Knicks teammate, Dennis Smith Jr., had told him about islands being up for sale. He then decided to dig deeper and ultimately chose to buy this one.

Bullock, who earned $53 million in salaries in the NBA, stated he would do this all over again, and it’s safe to say that he is happy with his decision.