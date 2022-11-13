Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At 2-10 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers could use all the help they can get right now. And with LeBron James battling injuries, it falls on Anthony Davis to be the leader of this team and carry them to a favorable position in the West.

So far, that just hasn't been the case. While Davis hasn't been bad by any stretch, the supporting cast doesn't have enough talent to provide what's necessary to win.

It's a difficult situation for Davis, who has become a point of focus for fans and experts in light of the team's troublesome start. In a recent chat on SiriusXM NBA Radio, former Lakers sharpshooter Channing Frye gave his own bit of advice to AD, calling him the biggest 'what if' in the league.

Here's what he had to say:

"Anthony Davis is the biggest 'what if' in the league because you can go from 8th to winning a championship. That's how good he is. I think he has lost his youthful exuberance for the game of basketball. And whether that's injuries or mental he has an excuse of like 'we don't have shooting' and 'it's too hard,' he goes to the game going 'even if I do well, we're not gonna win.' He needs to go with the Kobe Mentality and go 'I don't give a f**l who's out here with me, I'm gonna will this steam to win. It's exhausting, it's a lot to put on your shoulders, but when you are a generational player, you have to do that. It's just a responsibility of getting that blessing."

Anthony Davis Has To Step Up In Wake Of LeBron's Injury Struggles

As a former teammate of LeBron James, Channing Frye knows more than most what a superstar takeover looks like because he has seen it so many times for himself. No matter who his teammates were, you could count on LeBron every night to deliver for his team and he captures many wins almost on his own.

It's a tough ask for a player, but when you're one of the best, and being paid like one of the best, that's just something you are expected to do.

Maybe it's time for AD to channel his inner Kobe and kick it into a gear we haven't seen before. If not, all hope may already be lost for this Lakers season.