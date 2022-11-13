Skip to main content

Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."

Anthony Davis

At 2-10 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers could use all the help they can get right now. And with LeBron James battling injuries, it falls on Anthony Davis to be the leader of this team and carry them to a favorable position in the West.

So far, that just hasn't been the case. While Davis hasn't been bad by any stretch, the supporting cast doesn't have enough talent to provide what's necessary to win.

It's a difficult situation for Davis, who has become a point of focus for fans and experts in light of the team's troublesome start. In a recent chat on SiriusXM NBA Radio, former Lakers sharpshooter Channing Frye gave his own bit of advice to AD, calling him the biggest 'what if' in the league.

Here's what he had to say:

"Anthony Davis is the biggest 'what if' in the league because you can go from 8th to winning a championship. That's how good he is. I think he has lost his youthful exuberance for the game of basketball. And whether that's injuries or mental he has an excuse of like 'we don't have shooting' and 'it's too hard,' he goes to the game going 'even if I do well, we're not gonna win.' He needs to go with the Kobe Mentality and go 'I don't give a f**l who's out here with me, I'm gonna will this steam to win. It's exhausting, it's a lot to put on your shoulders, but when you are a generational player, you have to do that. It's just a responsibility of getting that blessing."

Anthony Davis Has To Step Up In Wake Of LeBron's Injury Struggles

As a former teammate of LeBron James, Channing Frye knows more than most what a superstar takeover looks like because he has seen it so many times for himself. No matter who his teammates were, you could count on LeBron every night to deliver for his team and he captures many wins almost on his own.

It's a tough ask for a player, but when you're one of the best, and being paid like one of the best, that's just something you are expected to do.

Maybe it's time for AD to channel his inner Kobe and kick it into a gear we haven't seen before. If not, all hope may already be lost for this Lakers season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After Nets Go 4-1 Without Kyrie Irving: "It's Nice Having A Team That Just Shows Up..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season

By Nico Martinez
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors

By Nick Mac
Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season
NBA Media

Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

By Divij Kulkarni
De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison
NBA

37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai Admits Kyrie Irving 'Still Has Work To Do' Before He Can Rejoin Team

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Clarkson
NBA Media

Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start

By Nico Martinez
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
NBA Media

Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

By Orlando Silva
NBA Insider David Aldridge Reveals Why The Nets Made The Right Decision Passing On Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Why The Nets Made The Right Decision Passing On Ime Udoka

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship: "Trust Me, My Life Is Pretty Damn Complete."

By Orlando Silva
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed

By Divij Kulkarni