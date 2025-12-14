Bam Adebayo And A’ja Wilson Displeased By Rachel Nichols Bringing Up Sam Presti-Sonogram Joke

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson have found themselves at the center of a viral Sam Presti joke, and they’re not too happy about it. Wilson had recently stated that she would like to have children with Adebayo, leading a fan to joke that Presti, the Oklahoma City Thunder general manager, would be at their baby’s first ultrasound.

The joke went viral to the extent that it came to NBA reporter Rachel Nichols’ attention, and she chose to bring it up during an interview with Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Nichols asked Gilgeous-Alexander if Presti would indeed be present for the sonogram, and the reigning MVP joked he would do whatever it took to be great.

While some found this to be hilarious, Wilson and Adebayo did not. The Las Vegas Aces superstar was the first to express displeasure over it.

“Yall don’t think this a lil strange orrrr weird..??? But I guess it’s a slow day in the office,” Wilson stated.

Adebayo then backed up his partner by sending a simple yet important message.

“This why privacy matters,” Adebayo stated.

Adebayo, who is averaging 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 2025-26, might be regretting their decision to go public with this relationship. It is unclear when they started dating, but they sparked those rumors when they were spotted together in Vegas before the 2024 Paris Olympics. It became fairly obvious over time that they were indeed a couple, but they hilariously refused to admit it.

Wilson finally confirmed the relationship when she called Adebayo her boyfriend during her induction speech at the South Carolina Gamecocks Hall of Fame ceremony in October 2025. It was quite a wholesome moment.

Wilson then took things a step further when she told Time Magazine that she and Adebayo are excited to start a family.

“That is always a dream,” Wilson said. “This is my life partner. Honestly, what on earth was my world before you? That’s how much he’s impacted my life, my family’s life.”

Wilson couldn’t have imagined when she made these statements that she and Adebayo would find themselves in this situation. As for the joke, it is referring to the Thunder’s draft capital and Presti’s knack for identifying talent, as he has put together an incredible team.

The Thunder won the NBA championship last season and are looking like a good bet to repeat. They have an outstanding 24-2 record and have looked unstoppable, for the most part.