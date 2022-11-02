Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Forced Serge Ibaka To Wear His Nike Freak 4 Shoes

Credit: Benny Sieu/USA Today Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has started the season on fire, he is already looking like an early frontrunner for MVP as well as DPOY. Many doubt Giannis when he's not on the court, but once the basketball begins, the Greek Freak proves why he is deserving of the title of the best player in the world currently. And even though he is currently averaging nearly 34 points per game to go with almost 13 rebounds and over 5 assists, Giannis manages to stay true to his goofy and fun-loving personality.

Success on the court brings success off of it as well, so it's no surprise that Giannis is currently thriving in terms of endorsements. He has a shoe deal with Nike and had been waiting on the release of his new signature shoe, even teasing the reveal. Well, it's finally here, the Nike Zoom Freak 4, and the Greek Freak is trying to ensure that everyone is wearing it by hook or by crook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Chased Serge Ibaka Around Trying To Get Him To Wear His New Nike Shoes

The vibes around the Milwaukee Bucks locker room are always immaculate, and Giannis plays a large part in keeping things light and fun. But players are signed to different sports companies for endorsements, so his latest shenanigans with Serge Ibaka might not have gone over too well. Antetokounmpo was caught on video chasing around Ibaka to try and get him to wear his new signature shoes.

Ibaka: "This is business, man. This is my business, man."

Ibaka is signed with Adidas so his reluctance to wear the shoes is understandable. But denying Giannis is impossible, he is both too big and too loveable to say no to. Which results in a video like this. It's truly hard to think of another player as great as Giannis who enjoys goofing around as much as he does, it's quite refreshing.

And it's even better when he's backing it up on the court. Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to a 6-0 record and they are showing no signs of slowing down. With a championship in their sights and the locker room having fun with one another, it's difficult to see who will stop them. And the Greek Freak is in the prime of his life, so this could be a case where fans haven't seen anything yet.