NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Electric 40-Point Performance: "He's Serving It Hot"

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 44 points against the Houston Rockets as the Milwaukee Bucks notched up a 125-105 win at the Fiserv Forum, and fans loved every bit of it as they took to Twitter to share their two cents and laud the 'Greek Freak'.

Antetokounmpo also had 12 rebounds and 3 assists. He was assisted by Jrue Holiday (19 points, 5 rebounds, and 10 assists) while Grayson Allen had 11 points to his name.

 Here's what fans had to say about Antetokounmp's stellar effort:

With the win, the Bucks are now two-in-two after winning their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shatters Sidney Moncrief's Free-Throw Record

Antetokounmpo overtook Sidney Moncrief's record of 3,505 to become Milwaukee's all-time leader from the foul line as he made eight of the 13 free throws to make a career-high 3,508.

He shot 17 of 21 from the field, including two out of three three-point efforts. The 27-year-old was elated when he realized the milestone he had passed, and speaking to the reports postgame said it was a good feeling.

"Just being up there, it's a great feeling. It's a part of my game that I've always tried to get better, always tried to improve."

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Antetokounmpo stressed the need to get better by the day.

“I gotta get better. Gotta get better. There are other battles, other challenges I’m gonna face this year. We’ll have to improve. And I’m not ready. I need to be sharper. I need to work on my game more. I need to trust my game more.

“How can I make the game easier? It’s not going to be easy. For you to be great, it’s not going to be easy, but like how can I create for my teammates and also be effective too? How can I make my 10 points in the half instead of being like bump, bump, bump, bump, make it more efficient, no contact, no nothing? Guys hitting me, I feel like I get fouled every possession, just because I play through it.”

There certainly will be 80 more games for Antetokounmpo to prove all that he has two. After leading the side to an NBA title the year before, he will be keen to get hold of the championship again. The Bucks will take on Brooklyn Nets next.

