Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Reveals What Might Happen On His Birthday After His Kids Go To Bed

Credit: Milwaukee Bucks/YouTube

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always had a funny side to him and we have seen more of it over the last year or so. Winning that championship in 2021 seems to have put Giannis more at ease and he seems to be opening up a lot more now than in the past.

He was cracking a Bruce Lee joke recently and had the most dad joke ever prior to this about the Flintstones. It is good to see Giannis have some fun and he plans to have a lot more fun on his birthday, which is today, the sixth of December.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Reveals What Might Happen On His Birthday

It seems like Giannis has been in the league forever at this point, but he just turned 28 years old. It is scary to think that he might get even better in the next couple of years, as he is terrifying to face as it is. The Orlando Magic were Giannis' latest victims, as he finished with 34 points to go with 13 rebounds in under 34 minutes as the Bucks won 109-102. After the game, Giannis was asked what was going to happen on his birthday and he had a hilarious response.

“I don't know if my lady has anything planned for me. I hope they have something planned for me. Maybe like a birthday cake, a card, or watch or jewelry... I would not want to go to dinner because I have a game the next day. I want to be able to rest and get my treatment that I usually do and take my nap, and play with my kids. After going to put my kids to bed, you never know what could happen. It might get a little bit freaky.”

That's absolutely hilarious and it got some laughs from the media in the room. For those wondering why Giannis is holding a Homer Simpson plushie, his teammate Sandro Mamukelashvili had accidentally left it behind in the locker room. Antetokounmpo has no intention of handing it back, as he is taking it home for his kids and they will probably love it.

The game against the Magic also saw Khris Middleton make just his second appearance of the season. He struggled, shooting 1-11 from the field, as that wrist might still be bothering him a bit, but Giannis is there to carry the load while his partner in crime tries to get back to his best.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.