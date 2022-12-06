Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells A Bruce Lee Joke

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be an NBA champion and one of the greatest players of his generation, but he has never taken himself too seriously. A man who worked for every single thing he got in his life, Giannis is a relatively light-hearted person that goes out of his way to make the people around him laugh.

One of Giannis' favorite things is to tell jokes that might be extremely corny but still manage to elicit a laugh. Mr. Dad Jokes brought another cringey yet hilarious joke to us when he revealed what he thinks is Bruce Lee's favorite drink

Giannis joking like this has become such a cultural phenomenon that the Bucks have released an official 'Dad Joke' bobblehead for Giannis, where a bobblehead of the 2-time MVP tells you some of the best dad jokes we have heard from Giannis over the years.

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo aren't joking on the court this season, currently occupying the second seed in the East with a 16-6 record, which looks destined to improve with a win over the Orlando Magic tonight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo On Track To Win His 3rd MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the league for over half a decade, winning consecutive MVP awards in 2019 and 2020 before becoming a champion and Finals MVP in 2022. He almost won the scoring title last season but fell short of Joel Embiid.

Giannis has had an explosive start to the season, carrying the Bucks in Khris Middleton's absence while averaging 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Many expect him to be the MVP winner this season, after losing out to Nikola Jokic for the last 2 seasons.

