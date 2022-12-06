Skip to main content

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells A Bruce Lee Joke

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells A Bruce Lee Joke

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be an NBA champion and one of the greatest players of his generation, but he has never taken himself too seriously. A man who worked for every single thing he got in his life, Giannis is a relatively light-hearted person that goes out of his way to make the people around him laugh.

One of Giannis' favorite things is to tell jokes that might be extremely corny but still manage to elicit a laugh. Mr. Dad Jokes brought another cringey yet hilarious joke to us when he revealed what he thinks is Bruce Lee's favorite drink

Giannis joking like this has become such a cultural phenomenon that the Bucks have released an official 'Dad Joke' bobblehead for Giannis, where a bobblehead of the 2-time MVP tells you some of the best dad jokes we have heard from Giannis over the years. 

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo aren't joking on the court this season, currently occupying the second seed in the East with a 16-6 record, which looks destined to improve with a win over the Orlando Magic tonight. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo On Track To Win His 3rd MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the league for over half a decade, winning consecutive MVP awards in 2019 and 2020 before becoming a champion and Finals MVP in 2022. He almost won the scoring title last season but fell short of Joel Embiid.

Giannis has had an explosive start to the season, carrying the Bucks in Khris Middleton's absence while averaging 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Many expect him to be the MVP winner this season, after losing out to Nikola Jokic for the last 2 seasons. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells A Bruce Lee Joke
NBA Media

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells A Bruce Lee Joke

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out On Heated Exchange With A Fan
NBA Media

NBA Fans Discuss Whether The Los Angeles Lakers Should Give Russell Westbrook A Contract Extension

By Lee Tran
kristaps davis
NBA Media

Kristaps Porzingis Says Anthony Davis Will Be In MVP Talks By The End Of The Season

By Lee Tran
Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant Career Highs Comparison
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant Career Highs Comparison

By Nick Mac
anthony davis mvp
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether Anthony Davis Should Be In The MVP Conversation

By Lee Tran
kd trade
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Idea: Sixers Get Kevin Durant, Nets Receive Tyrese Maxey And Tobias Harris

By Lee Tran
The 10 Greatest Individual Playoff Runs In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Greatest Individual Playoff Runs In NBA History

By Nick Mac
mcmillan hawks players
NBA Media

NBA Insider Claims That Atlanta Hawks Players Would Back Nate McMillan In Conflict With Trae Young If They Had To Pick

By Lee Tran
Every NBA Franchise's Total Followers On Instagram
NBA Media

Every NBA Franchise's Total Followers On Instagram

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
bob myers iguodala
NBA Media

Bob Myers Claims Trading For Andre Iguodala Was A "Transformational Moment" For Golden State Warriors Dynasty

By Lee Tran
Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."
NBA Media

Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."

By Divij Kulkarni
3 Players The Atlanta Hawks Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Atlanta Hawks Could Trade This Season

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma Showed Each Other Some Love On Instagram After The Lakers Beat The Wizards
NBA Media

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma Showed Each Other Some Love On Instagram After The Lakers Beat The Wizards

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Is No Longer With Nike, Says Shams Charania
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Is No Longer With Nike, Says Shams Charania

By Divij Kulkarni
hawks mcmillan
NBA Media

Trae Young Downplays Conflict With Nate McMillan: "Sometimes We Don't Always Agree..."

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving's First Reaction After His Nike Contract Was Terminated
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's First Reaction After His Nike Contract Was Terminated

By Divij Kulkarni