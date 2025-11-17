Gilbert Arenas On Why LeBron James Will Never Be The GOAT Over Michael Jordan

Gilbert Arenas has never been shy about the GOAT debate, but his latest take on No Chill Gil wasn’t about stats, rings, or eras. It was about the people who talk about the GOAT for a living. According to Arenas, LeBron James won’t ever be crowned the greatest player of all time because the voters and voices who influence the narrative made their decision decades ago.

Arenas posted a clip with a blunt caption.

“LeBron ain’t ever gon’ be the GOAT. Not because he ain’t great — nah, it’s because the voters been rocking the MJ Starter jacket since ’96. They got Jumpman stitched into their soul. Until they swap these old-school Jordan diehards out for some new voters who didn’t grow up crying when Mike retired the first time, the GOAT list ain’t moving an inch.”

On the show, he expanded on the idea.

“Even if Smith says LeBron can’t stat pad his way to the GOAT status, you’re not going to give it to him anyway. That list is never going to change until the Michael Jordan standards move out, they select new voters, and then you will start seeing the list change a little bit. If I have a vote and I tell you no matter what you do, you’re not going to be number one. Even if you win two, three more championships.”

LeBron ain’t ever gon’ be the GOAT. Not because he ain’t great — nah, it’s because the voters been rocking the MJ Starter jacket since ’96. They got Jumpman stitched into their soul. Until they swap these old-school Jordan diehards out for some new voters who didn’t grow up… pic.twitter.com/rsTl5jj6b8 — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) November 16, 2025

Arenas’ comments landed only days after Stephen A. Smith claimed LeBron is stat padding and can’t catch Michael Jordan in the debate. Instead of fighting the numbers or countering Smith’s argument directly, Arenas took a wider shot. He didn’t blame LeBron’s résumé. He blamed the structure of the GOAT conversation itself.

This isn’t the first time he’s leaned into that angle. Through the years, Arenas has poked holes in the mythology around Jordan. He once defended LeBron endorsing Hennessy by pointing out some of Jordan’s own off court habits. In another interview, he said Jordan stays relevant because the LeBron comparison keeps him alive in the modern era. He has also claimed that true Jordan fans don’t even care about Kobe Bryant or LeBron because they see Jordan as untouchable, period. And he has said the debate has weighed on LeBron throughout his career.

At the same time, Arenas has also argued that LeBron passed Jordan years ago. When he’s on that side of the argument, he points to LeBron’s all-around numbers, his longevity, and how he impacts the game as a scorer, playmaker, and problem solver. He tends to shift depending on which point he wants to emphasize, but the emotional part of the Jordan discussion is always at the center.

His newest take fits right into that pattern. Arenas believes LeBron’s case won’t be judged on logic anymore. It will be judged on nostalgia, age, loyalty, and the grip Jordan still holds over the people who shape the debate. And to him, that is why the GOAT conversation feels stuck in the same loop.

No matter how long LeBron plays or how much he wins, Arenas thinks the verdict is locked in. The minds deciding the argument won’t change. The only thing that will change is who gets to decide it next.