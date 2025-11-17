Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His Great-Grandfather Was 7’4″: “He Looked Like A He-Man”

Shaquille O'Neal was blown away when he met his great-grandfather.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on during halftime between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on during halftime between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is a mountain of a man at 7’1″, but it turns out his great-grandfather was even taller than him. During an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, O’Neal spoke about meeting his 7’4″ great-grandfather for the first time.

“My great-grandfather, who I met before he passed away, was 7’4″,” O”Neal said. “… He lived in Dublin, Georgia. And we came back from Germany… [My mother’s] like, ‘You come from great stock.’ And when I seen this man, Dublin, Georgia, on his farm, he had a Ox. He had a plow, and when he took his shirt off, he looked like a He-Man doll.

“Muscles everywhere,” O’Neal continued. “My mom was like, ‘That’s how you going to look when you’re older.’ And I didn’t have glasses at that time, but if I did, I’d have been like (takes glasses off). Chocolate man, bald-headed, such as myself. And he took his shirt off, he did like that, and he wiped his face.

“I’m talking about 14-pack, bicep, it was incredible,” O’Neal added. “My mom’s like, ‘That’s how you going to look.’ And once I seen him, I was like, ‘Okay.'”

Any child would have been blown away seeing that. O’Neal’s great-grandfather’s being that tall might also explain why he is a seven-footer. His mother, Lucille O’Neal, stands at 6’2″ while his biological father, Joseph Toney, is 6’1″. They are tall by normal standards, but nowhere near as big as he is.

O’Neal was 6’6″ by the age of 13, and had grown to 6’10” by 16. He was athletic as well for someone of that size, and it was clear he had the potential to make it big as a basketball player.

O’Neal starred at Robert G. Cole High School and then at LSU before heading to the NBA. The Orlando Magic selected him with the first pick of the 1992 NBA Draft, and he went on to be a dominant force in the league.

In a career that spanned 19 seasons, O’Neal averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. The big man won four titles, three Finals MVPs, one MVP, and two scoring titles along the way. He also made 15 All-Star, 14 All-NBA, and three All-Defensive teams.

O’Neal’s greatness on the court led to him earning about $286 million in salaries during his career, according to Spotrac. We have heard about NBA players squandering generational wealth post-retirement, but that didn’t prove to be the case here.

O’Neal has built up an impressive business empire. He once spoke about all the companies he was involved in, and it’s not a small number.

All that clever investing over the years has resulted in O’Neal now having a net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. You wonder if the 53-year-old will end up joining the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson as NBA billionaires someday.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Nikola Jokic Is So Dominant That He Is Leading The NBA In 4 Major Stats
Next Article Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Gilbert Arenas On Why LeBron James Will Never Be The GOAT Over Michael Jordan
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like