Golden State Warriors Might Have A Near $500 Million Salary Bill In 2023-24

The Golden State Warriors are re-writing what it means to extend NBA championship dynasties with their free-spending to ensure they retain the quality players that they have drafted and traded for in recent years. When players play integral roles in championships, their market value shoots up considerably, which means the Warriors have been paying a hefty price to retain their stars.

With extensions to Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins being handed out, the Warriors are anticipating a $215 million wage bill for 12 players next season, if Draymond Green opts into the final year of his contract. However, due to the Warriors being in the luxury tax for so many years now, their tax amount is more than their team salary at a whopping $268 million, meaning the Warriors' will be spending $483 million next season in salary and tax. 

This is a big price to pay for Joe Lacob, but as long as he wants to keep this winning era of the Warriors going, he will have to pay out his nose to ensure everyone stays right where they are.

Can The Warriors Get Out Of The Tax Hole They Are In?

The tax that the Warriors are paying will only get worse every season until they have a season where they are under the salary cap threshold. The NBA is a capped sport, so it is a little unfair to the other 29 teams that aren't equipped to spend money like the Warriors are. 

As long as they have a prime Stephen Curry, it is unlikely that the Warriors will shed salary around him. They want to remain competitive and establish the greatest modern dynasty in NBA history. 

The only relief to the Warriors' cap situation that people can foresee is Draymond Green possibly leaving the team. While he is expected to opt-in to his player option next year, the Warriors will be able to part with him easily in the 2024 offseason. 

