NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Is 'Likely' To Excersize His $27.5M Option With Warriors Next Season

NBA veteran Draymond Green has often been described as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. Throughout his career in the NBA, Green has been a high-impact player both on and off the court.

For a while, most fans couldn't imagine a scenario where Dray would ever leave the Warriors. Considering how much success he has found there, he would be a fool to leave now.

But after this summer's incident with Jordan Poole, there were rumblings that the Warriors were ready to move on from Green completely.

Coming to Myers' comments about Green. The Warriors' GM recently claimed that Green will have a fantastic 2022-23 NBA season. At first, Myers' comments may not seem bad, but they can be taken otherwise when we read the full comments.



"Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line."

Of course, Draymond is facing some serious questions about his future with the Warriors, and they appear more willing to trade him now than ever before.

"For Draymond Green with that $27.5 million option next season, he almost assuredly is going to exercise that," said Adrian Wojnarowski. "I'm not sure that money, on a long-term deal, is going to be available on the marketplace. Two years left on his deal. There can be a room for an extension at the end of those two years, or a new deal that probably is south of that $27.5 million. Perhaps isn't a raise off that. But if the Warriors are winning and Draymond is still a highly productive player and wants to be there, I don't think it means that his days are necessarily numbered in Golden State."

With over $25 million on the table, Draymond would be crazy to turn that down. As effective as he is, especially on the defensive end, he is unlikely to get that type of money as a 32-year-old enforcer who averages under 10 points per game for his career.

So, if the Warriors want him gone, they'll have no choice but to trade Draymond, who is currently on the hot seat with just about everybody within the organization.