NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Is 'Likely' To Excersize His $27.5M Option With Warriors Next Season

Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Is 'Likely' To Exercise His $27.5M Option With Warriors Next Season

Draymond Green

NBA veteran Draymond Green has often been described as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. Throughout his career in the NBA, Green has been a high-impact player both on and off the court.

For a while, most fans couldn't imagine a scenario where Dray would ever leave the Warriors. Considering how much success he has found there, he would be a fool to leave now.

But after this summer's incident with Jordan Poole, there were rumblings that the Warriors were ready to move on from Green completely.

Coming to Myers' comments about Green. The Warriors' GM recently claimed that Green will have a fantastic 2022-23 NBA season. At first, Myers' comments may not seem bad, but they can be taken otherwise when we read the full comments.

"Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line."

Adrian Wojnarowski Gives A Crucial Update On Draymond Green And The Warriors

Of course, Draymond is facing some serious questions about his future with the Warriors, and they appear more willing to trade him now than ever before.

"For Draymond Green with that $27.5 million option next season, he almost assuredly is going to exercise that," said Adrian Wojnarowski. "I'm not sure that money, on a long-term deal, is going to be available on the marketplace. Two years left on his deal. There can be a room for an extension at the end of those two years, or a new deal that probably is south of that $27.5 million. Perhaps isn't a raise off that. But if the Warriors are winning and Draymond is still a highly productive player and wants to be there, I don't think it means that his days are necessarily numbered in Golden State."

With over $25 million on the table, Draymond would be crazy to turn that down. As effective as he is, especially on the defensive end, he is unlikely to get that type of money as a 32-year-old enforcer who averages under 10 points per game for his career.

So, if the Warriors want him gone, they'll have no choice but to trade Draymond, who is currently on the hot seat with just about everybody within the organization.

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Is 'Likely' To Excersize His $27.5M Option With Warriors Next Season

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life” Comment
NBA Media

Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life”

By Nico Martinez
The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s
NBA

The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s

By Nick Mac
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin
NBA Media

NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

The NBA Releases Its First Official Power Rankings For The 2022-23 Season: Lakers Ranked 19th Out Of 30 Teams

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are The Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are A Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charlotte Hornets Guard James Bouknight Was Arrested And Charged With DWI
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets Guard James Bouknight Was Arrested And Charged With DWI

By Divij Kulkarni
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
NBA

Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals

By Kyle Daubs
LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"
NBA Media

LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"

By Gautam Varier
122115-allen-iverson
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Names His All-Time Starting 5

By Nico Martinez
Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."

By Divij Kulkarni
Dennis Rodman Made Bold Claims About Piercings And The Emotional Pain He Had To Bear
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Made Bold Claims About Piercings And The Emotional Pain He Had To Bear

By Gautam Varier
No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Signs A Deal With Nike's Jordan Brand
NBA Media

No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Signs A Deal With Nike's Jordan Brand

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Sign Long-Term Contracts To Keep The Inside The NBA Crew Together For Many Years To Come
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Sign Long-Term Contracts To Keep The Inside The NBA Crew Together For 'Many Years To Come'

By Divij Kulkarni