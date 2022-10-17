Skip to main content

NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Is Done With The Warriors After The Latest Comments By GM Bob Myers

NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Is Done With The Warriors After The Latest Comments By GM Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors had a few difficult decisions to make this summer after winning the 2022 NBA Championship. There were multiple contract extensions looming around, the Dubs couldn't simply make all their players happy.

As a result, Gary Payton II was allowed to leave by the franchise earlier in the offseason. Following that, the Warriors had to choose between Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.

It seemed impossible for the Warriors to make this choice as Warriors' General Manager Bob Myers previously claimed that he wanted to keep all three of them on the team.

Well, Myers has now made his decision since the organization has provided Poole and Wiggins with new contracts. On the other hand, Green will most probably not be getting a contract extension with the team this season.

Did Bob Myers Subtly Hint Towards The End Of Draymond Green's Time With The Warriors?

Green has been in the new headlines over the last few weeks for his heated altercation with Poole during training, where the former punched the latter. But the situation has been successfully diffused, at least for now.

Coming to Myers' comments about Green. The Warriors' GM recently claimed that Green will have a fantastic 2022-23 NBA season. At first, Myers' comments may not seem bad, but they can be taken otherwise when we read the full comments.

"Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line."

Many fans decided to read between the lines and believed that it was Myers' weird way of confirming that the Warriors won't give a new contract to Green.

To be honest, Green's best years may be behind him. He may have helped the Warriors win four NBA titles, but he is no longer a player worth a max contract. So it seems pretty obvious that Myers wants Green to either opt into his player option next season or simply try to get a huge contract from another team by playing basketball at an elite level.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Is Done With The Warriors After The Latest Comments By GM Bob Myers
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Is Done With The Warriors After The Latest Comments By GM Bob Myers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Revealed The Happiest Moment Of His Career With Chicago Bulls
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Revealed The Happiest Moment Of His Career With Chicago Bulls

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
NBA

Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals

By Kyle Daubs
Jordan Poole Reveals What Is The Next Goal For Him And The Warriors After Draymond Green's Apology: "We're Here To Win A Championship And Keep Hanging Banners."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Reveals What Is The Next Goal For Him And The Warriors After Draymond Green's Apology: "We're Here To Win A Championship And Keep Hanging Banners."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Once Revealed Who Got Him His Very First Cigar: ''Up To That Point, I Had Never Smoked A Cigar''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Revealed Who Got Him His Very First Cigar: ''Up To That Point, I Had Never Smoked A Cigar''

By Gautam Varier
''He Looks Just Like Zion's Body'': Former NBA Champion Compares LA Clippers Star And His Body With Zion Williamson
NBA Media

''He Looks Just Like Zion's Body'': Former NBA Champion Compares LA Clippers Star And His Body With Zion Williamson

By Gautam Varier
Here's How Much The Warriors Will Pay Each Player Next Season With Luxury Tax: Stephen Curry $116 Million, Klay Thompson $97 Million, Jordan Poole $70 Million
NBA Media

Here's How Much The Warriors Will Pay Each Player Next Season With Luxury Tax: Stephen Curry $116 Million, Klay Thompson $97 Million, Jordan Poole $70 Million

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green

By Eddie Bitar
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s
NBA

The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s

By Nick Mac
Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Has A Very Wise Way Of Teaching His Kids The Importance Of Money: "We Are Not Rich, I'm Rich."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Very Wise Way Of Teaching His Kids The Importance Of Money: "We Are Not Rich, I'm Rich."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are The Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are A Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
1996 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
NBA

1996 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points

By Nick Mac
Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Can Kawhi Leonard Become A Top 20 Player In NBA History If He Wins The Third Ring Of His Career: "No, He Just Missed Too Many Games To Build A Legit Resume."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Can Kawhi Leonard Become A Top 20 Player In NBA History If He Wins The Third Ring Of His Career: "No, He Just Missed Too Many Games To Build A Legit Resume."

By Aikansh Chaudhary