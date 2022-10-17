Skip to main content

Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."

Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."

The Golden State Warriors have one of the best squads in the NBA right now. With the right blend of veteran superstars like Stephen Curry alongside young guns like Jordan Poole, the Warriors have a squad that is set to dominate for a long time. After a very successful year where they won the championship, the Dubs had to address their roster. 

While they did not have to add many players, three key players were eligible for a contract extension this offseason: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. It seems like the Dubs are clearly prioritizing youth right now as they have extended the contracts of both Poole and Wiggins with massive deals, leaving many fans questioning Draymond Green's future with the team.

GM Bob Myers Backs Draymond Green To Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation

Green certainly hasn't been in the best of light as of late. Given his whole altercation with Poole, many think that the Dubs took that into consideration and did not offer the veteran forward a contract extension.

GM Bob Myers, though, had a different reasoning. In a recent press conference, Myers said that the 4-time champion is in a great spot as he has a player option going into next season.

"Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line."

The Dubs GM also claimed that he expects a big year from his veteran forward as he has got a lot in line. Given his recent debacle, Green certainly has damaged his reputation in front of many NBA fans. The only way to repair some of it is to be at his best on the court. 

Fans love the veteran forward for his unorthodox play and his tenacity for the Dubs. If he can replicate these for the upcoming season, he might become a fan favorite yet again. Can Draymond Green redeem himself for the upcoming season?

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Teams That Could Be Surprise Winners Of The 2023 Championship
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Teams That Could Be Surprise Winners Of The 2023 Championship

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
mj tar heels
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."

By Lee Tran
Jeremy Lin Shares Emotional Post For Jordan Poole After Guard's $140 Million Contract Extension: "Hard-Earned, Much Deserved New Deal."
NBA Media

Jeremy Lin Shares Emotional Post For Jordan Poole After Guard's $140 Million Contract Extension: "Hard-Earned, Much Deserved New Deal."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
myers poole wiggins
NBA Media

Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."

By Lee Tran
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Extensions Were Not Influenced By Draymond Green's Punch On Poole, According To Bob Myers
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Extensions Were Not Influenced By Draymond Green's Punch On Poole, According To Bob Myers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Predicted They'd Get Massive Contract Extensions After 2022 Championship Win: "We About To Get The Bag"
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Predicted They'd Get Massive Contract Extensions After 2022 Championship Win: "We About To Get The Bag"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
schroder Westbrook
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals That The Lakers Originally Wanted To Move Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schroder

By Lee Tran
westbrook wembanyama
NBA Media

NBA Insider Thinks Lakers Could Receive More Trade Offers For Russell Westbrook When Teams Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama And Scoot Henderson

By Lee Tran
Tyler Herro Isn't Expected To Land A Max Contract And Will Likely Get A Deal Like RJ Barrett
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Believes Heat Could Have Won 4th Championship If He Was Healthy In 2022 Playoffs

By Lee Tran
Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards
NBA

LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards

By Kyle Daubs
USATSI_17955950
NBA Media

Brandon Clarke Has Agreed To A Four-Year, $52 Million Contract Extension With The Memphis Grizzlies

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re one of the teams that has to continue to learn on the fly and not waste a day.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re One Of The Teams That Has To Continue To Learn On The Fly And Not Waste A Day.”

By Aaron Abhishek