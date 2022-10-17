Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."

The Golden State Warriors have one of the best squads in the NBA right now. With the right blend of veteran superstars like Stephen Curry alongside young guns like Jordan Poole, the Warriors have a squad that is set to dominate for a long time. After a very successful year where they won the championship, the Dubs had to address their roster.

While they did not have to add many players, three key players were eligible for a contract extension this offseason: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. It seems like the Dubs are clearly prioritizing youth right now as they have extended the contracts of both Poole and Wiggins with massive deals, leaving many fans questioning Draymond Green's future with the team.

GM Bob Myers Backs Draymond Green To Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation

Green certainly hasn't been in the best of light as of late. Given his whole altercation with Poole, many think that the Dubs took that into consideration and did not offer the veteran forward a contract extension.

GM Bob Myers, though, had a different reasoning. In a recent press conference, Myers said that the 4-time champion is in a great spot as he has a player option going into next season.

"Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line."

The Dubs GM also claimed that he expects a big year from his veteran forward as he has got a lot in line. Given his recent debacle, Green certainly has damaged his reputation in front of many NBA fans. The only way to repair some of it is to be at his best on the court.

Fans love the veteran forward for his unorthodox play and his tenacity for the Dubs. If he can replicate these for the upcoming season, he might become a fan favorite yet again. Can Draymond Green redeem himself for the upcoming season?