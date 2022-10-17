Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Extensions Were Not Influenced By Draymond Green's Punch On Poole, According To Bob Myers

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have taken a big step into their future by extending Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole for the next 4 seasons, ensuring that the Warriors dynasty will continue but with a new young core slowly replacing the outgoing old core. Wiggins and Poole are about to enter their careers' prime and could be integral to the Golden State Warriors championship efforts while they still have Stephen Curry.

Another player who's wanted a contract extension but wasn't given one is Draymond Green. Green allegedly punched Poole over his contract extension issue (though it has been denied) and Bob Myers had to come out and confirm that Draymond's punch had no effect on the extensions Poole and Wiggins received from the team.

The practice spat between Poole and Draymond will make people question the Warriors' intentions all season long. After a point, we have to believe them when they say that Draymond didn't play a role in the decision because the team wouldn't sabotage long-term flexibility just to stick it to a club legend for punching out a teammate.

Did The Warriors Make The Right Move?

The extensions for Wiggins and Poole basically confirm that the Warriors will not be giving Draymond Green a max contract when it comes time for him to renegotiate his deal. Green can opt out of his contract in 2023 and sign anywhere he wants, the first time in his career that he'll hit the free agent market.

Depending on how well Green plays, he could accept his player option and play on the team next season as well. If Golden State has a cut-rate extension they want to offer Green, they will have that ready as well. Draymond leaving could be a massive blow to the Warriors' play style and locker room, but his recent actions make it seem like the team is just dealing with the inevitable.