Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.

With not many details being made available to the public, fans were left to guess what had happened. This led to an unexpected consequence, a lot of the female Celtics' staff members were stalked online and discussed as potential partners. It got so bad that GM Brad Stevens had to address it, with the situation getting quite upsetting for the aforementioned employees.

There was a report suggesting that Udoka had been involved with a staff member that organized travel for the team, and had even done so for his fiancee Nia Long. However, no names came out until recently, when some new information came to light in a report.

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Has Been Named As Kathleen Nimmo Lynch

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the employee that Udoka had an affair with was team service manager, 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. Lynch is married and a mother of three children and reportedly a devout Mormon.

A video of her interacting with Udoka also surfaced recently.

After Lynch's name came out to the public, it was revealed that her husband Taylor Lynch has reportedly been involved with the Celtics as a 'valued consultant.'

"One of the two women involved in a inappropriate relationship with Head Coach Ime Udoka is Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch. She’s a married mother of 3. Here she is seen pictured with her family including her husband Taylor Lynch, a highly valued consultant for the Boston Celtics."

And what's more, Kathleen had ties with Danny Ainge, the former Head Of Basketball Operations for the Celtics. This was also revealed in the Daily Mail article.

"Danny Ainge, who was the organization’s executive director of basketball operations and is now linked with Utah Jazz. It appears to have long-standing relationships with the 34-year-old team service manager who was born and raised in a Mormon home and aided her in getting this position.

"The team had earlier launched an investigation for Kathleen and Udoka’s affair. According to a source in The Daily Mail, even though Ainge was informed of the team’s decision, he made no attempt to influence the inquiry or the team’s choice to suspend the coach."

This latest revelation has not been confirmed by any of the parties involved directly, but it seems to be doing the rounds in the media a lot. Lynch has seemingly removed all her social media since the news broke as well. One way or another, this matter has been a sad chapter in the proud history of the Boston Celtics.