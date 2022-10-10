Skip to main content

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year. 

With not many details being made available to the public, fans were left to guess what had happened. This led to an unexpected consequence, a lot of the female Celtics' staff members were stalked online and discussed as potential partners. It got so bad that GM Brad Stevens had to address it, with the situation getting quite upsetting for the aforementioned employees. 

There was a report suggesting that Udoka had been involved with a staff member that organized travel for the team, and had even done so for his fiancee Nia Long. However, no names came out until recently, when some new information came to light in a report. 

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Has Been Named As Kathleen Nimmo Lynch

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the employee that Udoka had an affair with was team service manager, 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. Lynch is married and a mother of three children and reportedly a devout Mormon. 

 Lynch is married and a mother of three children and reportedly a devout Mormon. A video of her interacting with Udoka also surfaced recently.

After Lynch's name came out to the public, it was revealed that her husband Taylor Lynch has reportedly been involved with the Celtics as a 'valued consultant.'

"One of the two women involved in a inappropriate relationship with Head Coach Ime Udoka is Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch. She’s a married mother of 3. Here she is seen pictured with her family including her husband Taylor Lynch, a highly valued consultant for the Boston Celtics."

And what's more, Kathleen had ties with Danny Ainge, the former Head Of Basketball Operations for the Celtics. This was also revealed in the Daily Mail article. 

"Danny Ainge, who was the organization’s executive director of basketball operations and is now linked with Utah Jazz. It appears to have long-standing relationships with the 34-year-old team service manager who was born and raised in a Mormon home and aided her in getting this position.

"The team had earlier launched an investigation for Kathleen and Udoka’s affair. According to a source in The Daily Mail, even though Ainge was informed of the team’s decision, he made no attempt to influence the inquiry or the team’s choice to suspend the coach."

This latest revelation has not been confirmed by any of the parties involved directly, but it seems to be doing the rounds in the media a lot. Lynch has seemingly removed all her social media since the news broke as well. One way or another, this matter has been a sad chapter in the proud history of the Boston Celtics. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
NBA Media

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House
Entertainment

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House

By Gautam Varier
Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."
NBA Media

Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Allen Iverson Played Basketball For Money When He Was Young And If He Didn't Win, He Didn't Eat: "There Were Times When Allen Never Knew Where His Next Meal Was Going To Be."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Played Basketball For Money When He Was Young And If He Didn't Win, He Didn't Eat: "There Were Times When Allen Never Knew Where His Next Meal Was Going To Be."

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwyane Wade On Russell Westbrook: "There Was A Stretch Where Russell Westbrook Was The Greatest Player On The Planet Hands Down, Both Sides Of The Floor."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On Russell Westbrook: "There Was A Stretch Where Russell Westbrook Was The Greatest Player On The Planet Hands Down, Both Sides Of The Floor."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."
NBA Media

LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It...."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It...."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul George Says Kawhi Leonard Is The No. 1 On The Clippers: "I'm Totally Fine With It... I'll Publicly Say I'm The Two And He's The One. There's No Ego."
NBA Media

Paul George Says Kawhi Leonard Is The No. 1 On The Clippers: "I'm Totally Fine With It... I'll Publicly Say I'm The Two And He's The One. There's No Ego."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals How Kevin Durant Inspired Him To Get Back To His All-Star Form

By Nico Martinez
Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win-Over The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win Back The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Darvin Ham Reveals He Is Worried About Anthony Davis' Health: "With AD, It's Managing His Body... I Was Never Worried About His Basketball Skill-Set."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals He Is Worried About Anthony Davis' Health: "With AD, It's Managing His Body... I Was Never Worried About His Basketball Skill-Set."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Breaks Silence On Jordan Poole Contract Extension: "We Hope Something Gets Done"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Breaks Silence On Jordan Poole Contract Extension: "We Hope Something Gets Done"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Makes A Statement After Jordan Poole Goes Off For Big Scoring Night Against The Lakers: "He's Tough. Mentally And Physically Tough."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Makes A Statement After Jordan Poole Goes Off For Big Scoring Night Against The Lakers: "He's Tough. Mentally And Physically Tough."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya