Isiah Thomas Indirectly Disses Kevin Durant With Latest Comments

The Brooklyn Nets have had an incredibly challenging start to their season. The team is getting their affairs back in order with a 2-game winning streak right now after the team suspended Kyrie Irving for 5 games. Kevin Durant has been available and on the court for all Nets' games so far, but the team sits at 4-6 after starting 2-6.

A Kevin Durant fan attacked Isiah Thomas with a stat that KD has scored 25 or more points in the 10 games he's played so far while also not missing a free throw in his last 57 attempts.

Zeke wasn't having any of it, as he responded to the fan through an explanation of what situations someone scoring 30 points or more can be considered valuable. In a game where your team has conceded 130 points, a 30-point night isn't a game-changer.

The former NBA Finals MVP just taught that fan a lesson. While Thomas may have disparaged Kevin Durant, he's just being consistent with the long-running tradition in sports media to call the best players on bad teams 'empty stats' players because their team isn't winning.

Is Kevin Durant Putting Up Empty Stats?

Kevin Durant has had a great start to his season in terms of production, but the Nets are relying on everyone else on the roster to match KD's performance and effort right now. He has been instrumental in the last 2 Nets' wins and will be looked at in the locker room as the figure that can save this franchise.

Old players usually avoid stat-padding, and nobody who's watched the Nets' play will say that KD is forcing himself to get buckets. The man is a certified scorer and has been living up to his role. The lack of defense around the Nets is going to continue hurting the perception of KD's on-court efforts all season long.