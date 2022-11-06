LeBron James Gives Major Props To Kevin Durant After Clutch Performance In A Nets Win

Credit: Fadeaway World

Even by their high drama standards, the start of the 2022-23 season has been a wild one for the Nets. They started the season 2-5 which led to head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team and while this was going on, Kyrie Irving found himself in hot water once again for posting a link to a controversial film that has been described as antisemitic. Irving was eventually suspended by the team for his refusal to apologize for it and the Nets seemed in total turmoil.

Despite all this taking place around him, Kevin Durant has just been doing Kevin Durant things. He has started the season with 10 straight games of over 25 points and is averaging 31.5 points per game on 52% shooting in that time.

LeBron James Gives Major Props To Kevin Durant After Clutch Performance

Kyrie's suspension hasn't had any impact on Durant, who nearly had a triple-double in their win over the Wizards. He followed it up with 27 points against the Hornets and he especially came up big late in the game. The Nets were down 92-91 with just over a minute remaining when KD drilled a three-pointer and he then connected on a baseline jumper on their next trip down the court to put them up 4, which all but sealed the game. LeBron James was watching the action unfold and gave KD major props for his performance

"KD ain't right!!! KILLER 😤😤😤😤"

KD is undoubtedly a certified killer on the court and he showed that once again here. He doesn't let any of the outside noise bother him and stated that once the game starts, all the bulls**t goes out of the window. You especially need that kind of mindset if you are to thrive in the kind of situation that the Nets find themselves in.

Durant was without his two other co-stars here, as Ben Simmons deals with a knee injury while Kyrie is suspended as we mentioned earlier. Simmons could be back for their next game, but Irving won't be as he continues to serve what is at best for him a 5-game suspension. The Nets have also laid out the 6 conditions that Kyrie needs to fulfill for him to return to the team and that might end up taking a while, so it is possible we don't see him around for a bit.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.