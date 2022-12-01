Skip to main content

Ja Morant Calls Out Referees After He Gets Ejected Against The Timberwolves

Ever since the arrival of Ja Morant, the fortunes of the Memphis Grizzlies have changed. Morant has turned the franchise into one of the most competitive teams in the Western Conference in a matter of a couple of years. Even in the 2022-23 NBA season behind Ja, the Grizzlies are playing an elite level of basketball.

But they cannot win every game, and it was proven when the Grizzlies lost their most recent matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although it was a close game, things really tilted in favor of the Timberwolves when Ja Morant was ejected from the game.

Morant, alongside Dillon Brooks, was ejected from the game with 1:22 left on the clock. Ja's ejection came after the 23-year-old got into a verbal argument with the referees.

Ja Morant Berates Referees For Ejecting Him

If there's one thing that fans have learned about Morant over the last few years is the fact that he is not scared of calling anyone out. Be it the haters of Klay Thompson and Ben Simmons or NBA analyst Charles Barkley for criticizing him.

After getting ejected from the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Morant openly targeted the refs for having too much power and ejecting players out for the smallest of reasons.

"Too much power. You get ejected nowadays for telling a MF, da same thing they told you."

Morant certainly didn't hold back when ranting about the referees. But is he really wrong? After all, over the last few years, the calls that are being made by refs are getting more and more ridiculous.

Since players are getting ejected for petty reasons, it's taking the fun out of the league. Hopefully, the NBA will take some action and improve the level of officiating and make the game enjoyable and fair for everyone involved.

