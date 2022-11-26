Ja Morant Boldly Calls Out Klay Thompson And Ben Simmons' Haters

Credit: Fadeaway World

Ja Morant shut down critics who took shots at Ben Simmons and Klay Thompson earlier this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard took to Twitter and had a blunt tweet directed toward haters who were critical of the Brooklyn Nets star and the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter's performances.

Both Simmons and Thompson had a bit of a lull before they hit their groove in recent games, and for Morant, that was enough to silence critics.

"ben & klay been hooping & everybody quiet now"

The duo has had their share of games that they would love to forget. While Simmons was fouled out twice this season, Thompson's erratic form came under scrutiny. However, the players seemed to have rediscovered their mojo.

Ja Morant, Klay Thompson, And Ben Simmons Are Crucial For Their Team's Fortunes

The Memphis Grizzlies are placed third in the West, with much of their wins orchestrated by Ja Morant, averaging 28.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

The Warriors have been inconsistent at best, despite Stephen Curry's prolific numbers. Thompson is hitting 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists from the 16 games played so far, but his consistency will further be tested as Golden State looks to make a surge in the standings. They're now .500, but still have to climb places to make up for their initial struggles.

No team has had more drama than the Nets this season, and Simmons was one of the key figures in the spotlight alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After a forgettable start to the season, Simmons looked like his vintage self when he put up his season-high 22 points against the Grizzlies earlier this month.

Simmons's numbers have taken a hit, as he averages 9.3 points, 6.5 boards, and 5.9 assists. His last five games throw up more optimistic numbers — 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

The trio has had contrasting outings, and while Morant and the Grizzlies are in a better position, Simmons' spark and Thompson's grit might just be what the stars' respective teams need to make their case for the playoffs and beyond.

