NBA Fans React To Clutch Stephen Curry Shot In Warriors Win Over Rockets: "Steph Is Crazy Good"

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up their first road win in the 2022-23 season after beating the league-worst Houston Rockets 127-120 tonight. This game was a close one, and the Rockets could have stolen it, but a dazzling display from Steph to end the game sealed it for the Warriors.

Curry hit a challenging clutch shot to put the Warriors up 7 and ensure that the Rockets don't present them with unpleasant surprises. NBA fans have been marveling at Steph all season long for carrying a Warriors' team that doesn't look anything like the team that won the 2022 championship.

Curry had 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 15 assists on the night. He wasn't even the Warriors' leading scorer, as Klay Thompson found his old shooting stroke once again, scoring 41 points with 10 made 3-pointers. This was a big win for the Warriors, as they are just one win away from being .500 again. 

Steph Curry's Best Individual Season Yet?

Athletes usually put on their best statistical season when they are on a team with not a lot of help. LeBron James did it last season, and when he was a younger player in Cleveland, Luka Doncic is doing it this season, Russell Westbrook did it with the Thunder, and Steph Curry is doing it this season. 

Outside Klay's barrage today, Curry hasn't had a lot of help on the offensive side. Outside the consistency of Andrew Wiggins, everyone else has actively hurt Curry's performances this season. He is averaging 32.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.7 rebounds, better numbers than in his MVP season.

The Warriors are the definition of a well-run team. While it looks like a title defense campaign is going to be challenging, it isn't a challenge that Curry and the Warriors will shy away from, especially if Curry is playing like this.  

