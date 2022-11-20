Skip to main content

Bill Simmons Says He's 'Alarmed' By Current State Of The Warriors: "I Don't Know How You Solve It..."

Stephen Curry

To say that the Golden State Warriors have had a rough season would be an understatement. At this point, 15 games into the season, they look like an absolute disaster and nothing like the team we saw raise the Larry O'Brien trophy this summer.

But what exactly is the problem? Why are they 7-9 and 0-8 on the road?

As the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman was supposed to be a cornerstone for the franchise for years to come. Instead, so far, he has looked like a total bust with no feel or rhythm for the game during his minutes on the floor.

Things are so bad that Steve Kerr was forced to send him down to the G-League just so he can at least develop some kind of game.

The Warriors' problems don't all just fall on Wiseman, though. This season, the entire team (besides Curry) has been somewhat off, with Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole being especially disappointing out of the gate.

In a recent segment on his podcast this week, The Ringer's Bill Simmons spoke about the Dubs and explained to Rob Mahoney why he's ready to sound the alarm.

"I watched that Suns game and I was alarmed and I think Steve Kerr was too because he was about as candid in the postgame about what he didn't like and where the team is it. He usually doesn't do that, especially 15 games into the season. This was different but I felt that way watching it. There was no fight, they seemed disconnected, and it's the same stuff we've seen all year. They're 0-8 on the road... I honestly don't know how you solve it with the guys they have. Because I think Wiseman they were counting on."

Poor Play From Key Players Contributing To Abysmal Start For The Defending Champs

Wiseman's failures this season have no doubt played a big role this season. Without Wiseman's size and strength as a big man, the Dubs lack any true rim protectors, and opponents have been cutting them up at every turn.

Still, other guys have been bad too. Klay Thompson has shot the ball with terrible efficiency, Jordan Poole has been ridiculously inconsistent, and Draymond Green hasn't brought the same intensity he has in years past.

The truth is, the Dubs have a lot of issues right now, and it's going to take a massive and cohesive effort to thwart them all and turn things around, and it remains to be seen if it can even be done.

