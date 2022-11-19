Credit: Fadeaway World

Ja Morant has demonstrated that he's not taking anything from anybody, and those who dare to criticize his game will be met with a huge backlash. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has never been shy to voice his opinion, especially when he feels disrespected.

That's what happened to Charles Barkley recently, who tried to assess Ja's game, but the player wasn't having any of that. Chuck, just like Ja, has never hesitated to express his opinion on anything, even if that can offend people.

Earlier this week, Charles criticized Morant's game, claiming that Ja doesn't make his teammates better, which didn't sit well with the player. Ja only needed a word to reply to Barkley: 'kneepads.'

Ja Morant Keeps Taking Shots At Charles Barkley After Recent Criticism

Chuck is yet to reply to this, but Ja isn't missing time attacking the former NBA MVP. Morant didn't forget about Chuck and elaborated more on his response to him, saying that the only people who can make those claims are his teammates while repeating the same response to Barkley.

“Nobody can tell me what I do and don’t besides my teammates,” Morant said, per Grizzlies writer Drew Hill. “Those guys said it. An outsider who [has] never been in our locker room or played a game with us said [that] I don’t make my teammates better. “But our guys say it all the time,” added Morant. “There ya go. Kneepads.”

The NBA world is seeing how some unexpected beefs are taking place right now. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell starred in a controversial moment on Friday night that is now making the rounds around the league.

Chuck has been called out before this season, too, as Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry didn't like Barkley's comments about Klay and Draymond Green's age. The first month of competition has been very entertaining, and these beefs are getting a lot of attention from fans.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.