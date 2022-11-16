Ja Morant Responds To Charles Barkley's Criticism: "Kneepads"

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is one of the most incredible guards we have in this league. He comes in the mold of the many athletic point guards that preceded him like John Wall, Derrick Rose, and Russell Westbrook, among others. Morant is achieving his success early in his career, but Charles Barkley expects more from the rising star.

After the Grizzlies, led by Morant and missing one-half of one of the best backcourts in the NBA, lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, Barkley criticized Ja for not making his teammates better. Morant has responded to Barkley by sharing the quote and tweeting 'kneepads'.

As Morant said last season, he and his Grizzlies team don't duck the smoke. Getting into it with random fans or peers in the NBA is one thing, but going at a legend like Charles Barkley as a young player in the NBA takes a lot of courage and strength.

Is Ja Morant Not A Team Player?

Morant is the linchpin of the entire Grizzlies offense, as he is the point guard and has the highest usage on the team. Memphis went on a curious streak of wins without Ja Morant last season, as the Grizzlies barely lost when Morant was out with an injury or not playing.

This season, the Grizzlies have already lost 3 games without Desomand Bane, the other half of the Grizzlies' backcourt. Regardless of that, it is unfair to say that Ja's style isn't helping his team as he regularly forces teams to scramble while guarding him and creating great opportunities for the shooters on the Grizz.

While he doesn't have the same skill set that makes players like Bane or Dillon Brooks extremely valuable, there is no denying that the Grizz wouldn't have had a modicum of success in recent years if they didn't draft Morant in 2019.

