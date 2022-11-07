Skip to main content

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have become the new NBA season like they mean business. Despite a few losses including one blowout loss to the Mavericks, the Grizz have shown exactly why fans expect big things from the team this season. Memphis is 7-3 to start the year and will likely be among the top seeds in the Western Conference with the way things have been looking so far. 

And they have certainly not lacked for confidence, the Grizzlies have taken on the personality of their young superstar. Even though they have lovable vets like Steven Adams keeping people humble, Morant and his team know exactly how good they are. This is the same player that claimed the Grizzlies could have beaten the Golden State Warriors last season in the playoffs had injuries not affected them. 

So when Ja Morant is asked about his team, he is understandably bullish. He is in that tier of stars that can believe that they are the best player in the league, and some of his performances this season have proved that. So when asked about the best backcourt in the league this season, Morant had a very straightforward answer to the question. 

Ja Morant Says He And Desmond Bane Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA

Morant was always expected to be one of the league's best, he was the No. 2 overall pick in 2019 behind Zion Williamson. But the development of Desmond Bane into an excellent defender and an elite three-point shooter has elevated the Grizzlies quite a bit. And Morant thinks the tandem of him and Bane is the best in the league. 

"Top two. Not two."

That is a short and sweet message that says exactly what it needs to, and the Grizzlies are out to prove it this season. But the competition in that regard is stiff. Chris Paul and Devin Booker are still playing at a high level, and Steph and Klay are arguably the greatest backcourt ever. Even when it comes to youngsters, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have a case, as do Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. 

None of this is likely to sway Morant's opinion, he knows all of this already. So likely the only thing on his mind is to prove his words right, and he can do that alongside Bane by leading the Grizzlies to the top of the Western Conference. One thing is for sure, no one is going to dismiss them as the best at this point either. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James and Anthony DAvis
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."

By Lee Tran
The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards
NBA

Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards

By Nick Mac
Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James
NBA Media

Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James

By Divij Kulkarni
Rare Picture Of Young Kobe Bryant And Tracy McGrady At Dinner Goes Viral
NBA Media

Rare Picture Of Young Kobe Bryant And Tracy McGrady At Dinner Goes Viral

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Call Out Anthony Davis After He Scored Only 2 Points In The Second Half: "Trade Him To The Hawks."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Call Out Anthony Davis After He Scored Only 2 Points In The Second Half: "Trade Him To The Hawks."

By Gautam Varier
The Golden State Warriors Have The Worst Defense In The NBA Right Now
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Have The Worst Defense In The NBA Right Now

By Gautam Varier
How Many Games Has Kawhi Leonard Missed In His NBA Career?
NBA Media

How Many Games Has Kawhi Leonard Missed In His NBA Career?

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To A Bulls Announcer Hating On Drake's New Album
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To A Bulls Announcer Hating On Drake's New Album

By Gautam Varier
10 Greatest Houston Rockets Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Houston Rockets Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs