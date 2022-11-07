Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

Credit: Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have become the new NBA season like they mean business. Despite a few losses including one blowout loss to the Mavericks, the Grizz have shown exactly why fans expect big things from the team this season. Memphis is 7-3 to start the year and will likely be among the top seeds in the Western Conference with the way things have been looking so far.

And they have certainly not lacked for confidence, the Grizzlies have taken on the personality of their young superstar. Even though they have lovable vets like Steven Adams keeping people humble, Morant and his team know exactly how good they are. This is the same player that claimed the Grizzlies could have beaten the Golden State Warriors last season in the playoffs had injuries not affected them.

So when Ja Morant is asked about his team, he is understandably bullish. He is in that tier of stars that can believe that they are the best player in the league, and some of his performances this season have proved that. So when asked about the best backcourt in the league this season, Morant had a very straightforward answer to the question.

Ja Morant Says He And Desmond Bane Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA

Morant was always expected to be one of the league's best, he was the No. 2 overall pick in 2019 behind Zion Williamson. But the development of Desmond Bane into an excellent defender and an elite three-point shooter has elevated the Grizzlies quite a bit. And Morant thinks the tandem of him and Bane is the best in the league.

"Top two. Not two."

That is a short and sweet message that says exactly what it needs to, and the Grizzlies are out to prove it this season. But the competition in that regard is stiff. Chris Paul and Devin Booker are still playing at a high level, and Steph and Klay are arguably the greatest backcourt ever. Even when it comes to youngsters, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have a case, as do Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

None of this is likely to sway Morant's opinion, he knows all of this already. So likely the only thing on his mind is to prove his words right, and he can do that alongside Bane by leading the Grizzlies to the top of the Western Conference. One thing is for sure, no one is going to dismiss them as the best at this point either.

