Steven Adams' Hilarious Reaction To His 19-Rebound Night Against The Hornets: "I'm A Big B*stard Mate"

The NBA has some truly funny characters across the league, players that it is impossible to hate. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a perfect recent example of this, his goofy charm gets him some love regularly. But there are others too, the likes of Boban Marjanovic and Steven Adams are as impossible to hate as any NBA player currently in the league.

And Steven Adams recently gave fans a glimpse into that. Adams has been with the Memphis Grizzlies for a few seasons now, and he's known for being strong, setting massive screens, and grabbing boards. In the Grizzlies' latest win against the Charlotte Hornets, Adams had himself a game, grabbing 19 rebounds in a dominant effort. And when he was asked about it after the game, he had a hilarious reaction.

"Yeah, I'm a big b*stard mate. You'd assume so, eh? Don't expect one of these little dudes to control the boards, eh?"

Adams is perhaps the only NBA player who can say something like this without it sounding like a brag. His Kiwi charm only helps, and it's safe to say that he is as likable as he is dominant when he's on top of his game. A lot of NBA fans certainly seem to think so.

There is a very fine line between being cocky and being confident, and Adams here comes across as naturally confident and charming. Fans on social media reacted to the video clip, taking the time to appreciate who Adams is as a person.

"I love it, great response." "I can't trust anyone that doesn't love Steven Adams." "That is as Kiwi as it gets, man." "How can a person look so scary and be so lovely at the same time?" "He's turning into the ultimate vet, love it man." "He would such a good dude to have on your team." "You gotta love Steven Adams!" "Imagine getting bodied by him and he just stares you down like 'better luck next time there champ.'" "Before his run in the league ends I reeeealy want Steven Adams on the Jazz." "I love Steven Adams more than anything else in the world." "Grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and then treated it like the most obvious thing in the world."

Steven Adams' presence is a valuable and calming one for a very young Grizzlies team. They have everything they need to take the next step and try to get to the Conference Finals this season, and Adams will play a key role on the roster for that. And he'll have the biggest smile in the world while doing it.

