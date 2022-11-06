Skip to main content

Steven Adams' Hilarious Reaction To His 19-Rebound Night Against The Hornets: "I'm A Big B*stard Mate"

Steven Adams' Hilarious Reaction To His 19-Rebound Night Against The Hornets: "I'm A Big B*stard Mate"

The NBA has some truly funny characters across the league, players that it is impossible to hate. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a perfect recent example of this, his goofy charm gets him some love regularly. But there are others too, the likes of Boban Marjanovic and Steven Adams are as impossible to hate as any NBA player currently in the league. 

And Steven Adams recently gave fans a glimpse into that. Adams has been with the Memphis Grizzlies for a few seasons now, and he's known for being strong, setting massive screens, and grabbing boards. In the Grizzlies' latest win against the Charlotte Hornets, Adams had himself a game, grabbing 19 rebounds in a dominant effort. And when he was asked about it after the game, he had a hilarious reaction. 

"Yeah, I'm a big b*stard mate. You'd assume so, eh? Don't expect one of these little dudes to control the boards, eh?"

Adams is perhaps the only NBA player who can say something like this without it sounding like a brag. His Kiwi charm only helps, and it's safe to say that he is as likable as he is dominant when he's on top of his game. A lot of NBA fans certainly seem to think so. 

NBA Fans Loved Steven Adams' Funny Response To A Question About His Rebounding Dominance

There is a very fine line between being cocky and being confident, and Adams here comes across as naturally confident and charming. Fans on social media reacted to the video clip, taking the time to appreciate who Adams is as a person. 

"I love it, great response."

"I can't trust anyone that doesn't love Steven Adams."

"That is as Kiwi as it gets, man."

"How can a person look so scary and be so lovely at the same time?"

"He's turning into the ultimate vet, love it man."

"He would such a good dude to have on your team."

"You gotta love Steven Adams!"

"Imagine getting bodied by him and he just stares you down like 'better luck next time there champ.'"

"Before his run in the league ends I reeeealy want Steven Adams on the Jazz."

"I love Steven Adams more than anything else in the world."

"Grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and then treated it like the most obvious thing in the world."

Steven Adams' presence is a valuable and calming one for a very young Grizzlies team. They have everything they need to take the next step and try to get to the Conference Finals this season, and Adams will play a key role on the roster for that. And he'll have the biggest smile in the world while doing it. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steven Adams' Hilarious Reaction To His 19-Rebound Night Against The Hornets: "I'm A Big B*stard Mate"
NBA Media

Steven Adams' Hilarious Reaction To His 19-Rebound Night Against The Hornets: "I'm A Big B*stard Mate"

By Divij Kulkarni
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
NBA Media

CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Provides An Update On His Back Injury, Reveals Which Upcoming Games He Will Play In
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Provides An Update On His Back Injury, Reveals Which Upcoming Games He Will Play In

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Gives Major Props To Kevin Durant After Clutch Performance In A Nets Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Gives Major Props To Kevin Durant After Clutch Performance In A Nets Win

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Insane Victor Wembanyama Highlight: "Bro A Demigod"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Insane Victor Wembanyama Highlight: "Bro A Demigod"

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Gets Real On Winning Amid Kyrie Irving Drama: “Once The Ball Is Tipped, The Bulls**t Goes Out The Window.”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On Winning Amid Kyrie Irving Drama: “Once The Ball Is Tipped, The Bulls**t Goes Out The Window.”

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After Nets Win Back-To-Back Games Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

By Nico Martinez
Phoenix Suns
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Why He's Worried About The Phoenix Suns: "Chris Paul Is On The Downturn..."

By Nico Martinez
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
NBA Media

Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Anthony Davis Says His Back Is Getting Better With Each Passing Day
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says His Back Is Getting Better With Each Passing Day

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Talks About Facing Jason Kidd When They Were Players: "The Biggest Thing I Remember About Jason Was Just The Overwhelming Speed And Force That He Played With"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says The Perfect NBA Season Would Be 65 Games: "The Player's Health Is The No. 1 Factor..."

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokoumpo Reveals The Hilarious Reason Why He Can't Shoot

By Nico Martinez
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Shockingly Picks Michael Jordan Over Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Shockingly Picks Michael Jordan Over Kobe Bryant

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

The Brooklyn Nets Reveal Their Six Conditions For Kyrie Irving's Return To The Basketball Court

By Nico Martinez